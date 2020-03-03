Over the past few weeks, there have been quite a few rumors regarding new Apple products coming down the pipeline. And while the ongoing coronavirus epidemic might prompt Apple to delay some planned product launches, we figured now was as good a time as ever to offer a brief rundown of some of the new devices that may be hitting store shelves sooner rather than later.

Indeed, we’ve seen a few rumors suggesting that Apple may hold a special media event later this month. And for what it’s worth, Apple has held March media events with new product announcements three out of the last four years.

iPhone 9

Of course, the most talked about Apple product we hope to see launch this month — or at the very least, unveiled — is a successor to the iPhone SE. Unfortunately for iPhone SE fans, Apple’s rumored new iPhone will not share the same compact form factor as the original. Instead, Apple’s first iPhone of 2020 will reportedly be a revamped version of the iPhone 8. In other words, expect a 4.7-inch LCD display with Touch ID. As for other specs, the device will reportedly ship with a single-lens camera, an A13 processor, and will be available in 64GB and 128GB capacities. The price point may be below $400, which would make it quite a compelling upgrade.

MacBook Pro

Apple not too long ago released a 16-inch MacBook Pro with, at long last, a keyboard design that works. The 13-inch model, however, has yet to see an update and we might see a revamp with a scissor key design this month. Apple’s MacBook Air, meanwhile, may not see an update until later in the year.

iPad Pro

Beyond the iPhone, there’s also a chance we might see Apple unveil some new iPad Pro models this month. According to a few speculative reports, Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro will include Time-of-Flight cameras, a tidbit which isn’t surprising given reports that Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup may incorporate the technology as well. Incidentally, reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously relayed that an iPad Pro update is coming sometime during the first half of 2020. In turn, don’t be surprised to see Apple unveil new iPad Pros at a special event in March with a release perhaps in early April.

Powerbeats 4

Some hidden image files found in the iOS 13.3.1 release suggest that Apple is working on a new Bluetooth-enabled Powerbeats 4 design. Rumor has it that the device will include features found on Apple’s AirPods Pro.

The finished product may look something like this:

New Apple TV

And last but not least, there are some rumblings that we might see a mild Apple TV refresh this month. Incidentally, references to new Apple TV hardware have been found in a recent tvOS beta. For what it’s worth, rumors of an Apple TV update point to a mild spec bump, so don’t expect anything too wild.