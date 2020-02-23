One of my best pleasant surprises I’ve ever stumbled upon while browsing Netflix was the first season of The End of the F***ing World, which is why I’m especially excited for I Am Not Okay With This to debut this week. Not only does it feature the same director as End of the F***ing World, but it’s also being produced by people who worked on Stranger Things. That’s a Netflix original series dream team if I’ve ever seen one.
The two other noteworthy arrivals this week are the second season of Altered Carbon and Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, which reimagines the first-ever Pokemon movie with CG. Altered Carbon’s delayed return should be especially interesting, as Joel Kinnaman, who starred as Takeshi Kovacs in season 1, won’t be returning for season 2. Instead, Anthony Mackie will be taking his place, playing the same character in yet another new body.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of February 23rd, 2020:
Arrivals
Sunday, February 23rd
- Full Count
Tuesday, February 25th
- Every Time I Die
Wednesday, February 26th
- I Am Not Okay With This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, February 27th
- Altered Carbon: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- Followers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution — NETFLIX FAMILY
Friday, February 28th
- All The Bright Places — NETFLIX FILM
- Babylon Berlin: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
- Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
- La trinchera infinita — NETFLIX FILM
- Queen Sono — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Restaurants on the Edge — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Unstoppable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saturday, February 29th
- Jerry Maguire
Departures
Wednesday, February 26th
- Our Idiot Brother
Thursday, February 27th
- Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
- Jeopardy!: College Championship II
- Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
- Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
- Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
Friday, February 28th
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
- Primal Fear
- Trainspotting
Saturday, February 29th
- 50/50
- American Beauty
- Anger Management
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Free Willy
- Hustle & Flow
- Igor
- Layer Cake
- Rachel Getting Married
- Stripes
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- Up in the Air
