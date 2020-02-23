One of my best pleasant surprises I’ve ever stumbled upon while browsing Netflix was the first season of The End of the F***ing World, which is why I’m especially excited for I Am Not Okay With This to debut this week. Not only does it feature the same director as End of the F***ing World, but it’s also being produced by people who worked on Stranger Things. That’s a Netflix original series dream team if I’ve ever seen one.

The two other noteworthy arrivals this week are the second season of Altered Carbon and Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, which reimagines the first-ever Pokemon movie with CG. Altered Carbon’s delayed return should be especially interesting, as Joel Kinnaman, who starred as Takeshi Kovacs in season 1, won’t be returning for season 2. Instead, Anthony Mackie will be taking his place, playing the same character in yet another new body.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of February 23rd, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, February 23rd

Full Count

Tuesday, February 25th

Every Time I Die

Wednesday, February 26th

I Am Not Okay With This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, February 27th

Altered Carbon: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution — NETFLIX FAMILY

Friday, February 28th

Saturday, February 29th

Jerry Maguire

Departures

Wednesday, February 26th

Our Idiot Brother

Thursday, February 27th

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Friday, February 28th

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Saturday, February 29th

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air

