Netflix arrivals and departures
By Jacob Siegal
February 23rd, 2020 at 9:02 AM

One of my best pleasant surprises I’ve ever stumbled upon while browsing Netflix was the first season of The End of the F***ing World, which is why I’m especially excited for I Am Not Okay With This to debut this week. Not only does it feature the same director as End of the F***ing World, but it’s also being produced by people who worked on Stranger Things. That’s a Netflix original series dream team if I’ve ever seen one.

The two other noteworthy arrivals this week are the second season of Altered Carbon and Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, which reimagines the first-ever Pokemon movie with CG. Altered Carbon’s delayed return should be especially interesting, as Joel Kinnaman, who starred as Takeshi Kovacs in season 1, won’t be returning for season 2. Instead, Anthony Mackie will be taking his place, playing the same character in yet another new body.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of February 23rd, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, February 23rd

  • Full Count

Tuesday, February 25th

  • Every Time I Die

Wednesday, February 26th

Thursday, February 27th

  • Altered Carbon: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Angry Birds Movie 2
  • Followers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution — NETFLIX FAMILY

Friday, February 28th

Saturday, February 29th

  • Jerry Maguire

Departures

Wednesday, February 26th

  • Our Idiot Brother

Thursday, February 27th

  • Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
  • Jeopardy!: College Championship II
  • Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
  • Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
  • Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Friday, February 28th

  • My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
  • Primal Fear
  • Trainspotting

Saturday, February 29th

  • 50/50
  • American Beauty
  • Anger Management
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Free Willy
  • Hustle & Flow
  • Igor
  • Layer Cake
  • Rachel Getting Married
  • Stripes
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5
  • The Taking of Pelham 123
  • Up in the Air

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in February, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.

Image Source: Altered Carbon | Netflix
