You’ve probably heard of 23andMe — a home DNA kit that can help deliver you a comprehensive ancestral report right to your home, with little to no hassle. Obviously, there are quite a few reasons why one would opt to use such a tool because, well, who wouldn’t want to get a better understanding of their family’s origins? So it should come as little-to-no surprise that dog owners would certainly benefit from using a similar kit for their own furry “kin,” so to speak. Whether it’s to find out what breeds the pup you recently adopted contain or to ensure that that purebred lab you just shelled out some serious cash for is actually pure of breed, these tests are useful. Knowing exactly what type of breed/breeds your dog is can actually be a critical component to maintaining their health and longevity, as this can help you prepare a diet plan for them that works in better conjunction with their type. Conversely, giving your dog the wrong type of food for their breed can result in chronic issues and a less fruitful life overall. Luckily, there are plenty of dog DNA test kits on the web that can ensure your pup is getting the best care on a day-to-day basis — not to mention, answer some questions that have probably been on your mind since you decided to take them home. Let’s look at some of the best of them, shall we?

Best MDR1 Dog DNA Test Kit

The Mars Veterinary Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Test Kit is a comprehensive, fast, and best of all, accurate way to find out your dog’s lineage. This brand, in particular, is a great way to get direct testing for a mutant MDR1 gene, otherwise known as the “multidrug resistance mutation.” This is often found in mixed breeds and can make a significant impact on your dog’s sensitivity to drugs. The results of this test can directly assist in the prevention of otherwise serious adverse drug reactions and allow you to better medicate your pet. And on the DNA side of things, a simple cotton swab (well, simple, depending on how “willing” your dog is to let you do so) can help uncover DNA-based insights and ancestry to give you a better understanding of your dog’s lineage, as well as provide an explanation of sorts for their appearance, behavioral patterns, health and wellness needs. Additionally, the test can provide accurate adult weight range predictions so you can feed your dog in portions that are more conducive to their longevity and overall health — not to mention tailor their diet more accurately. The whole process only takes a couple of weeks — simply mail in your dog’s DNA and you’ll receive a comprehensive report in no time.

Best Dog DNA and Health Kit

If the main reason you’re interested in conducting a dog DNA test is for your canine’s health, well, good for you. Again, that’s a great way to ensure they’re getting the best care possible. In this case, you should opt for the Embark | Dog DNA Test | Breed & Health Kit | Breed Identification & Canine Genetic Health Screening, which not only determines your dog’s breed but gives you an overview of their health in general. This comprehensive DNA test can test up to 250 breeds accurately and effectively, utilizing a research-grade genotyping platform developed through a partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. While the Mars test is great for MDR1 gene screening, this test covers a wider array of genetic diseases — more than 170, to be exact — including MDR1 drug sensitivity, glaucoma, degenerative myelopathy, and dilated cardiomyopathy. It’s probably the most accurate test you’ll find on the web — especially when it comes to DNA testing— as it can even find and connect you with other dogs that share DNA with yours, including both distant and close relatives. In fact, it’s widely used in veterinarian hospitals, essentially allowing you to skip an overpriced trip to the vet and do it straight from your home. After sending in your dog’s DNA, expect to get results back in 2-4 weeks.

Best Value Dog DNA Test Kit

Admittedly, some of these DNA tests can get a little pricey, but that’s understandable, given how easy-to-use and accurate they can be. But for something a bit cheaper that doesn’t lose any effectiveness, the Wisdom Panel 3.0 Canine DNA Test is a phenomenal choice. This simplified, three-step DNA test is a great bang-for-your-buck purchase. All you have to do is collect your dog’s DNA with a cheek swab, activate your kit online, and then send the DNA kit to the lab with pre-paid shipping, and you’ll have your results back in as fast as two weeks. This test actually can cover a larger spectrum of breeds and types — it can identify over 350 breeds as opposed to most tests (including the aforementioned two in this article) that promise accurate results for more than 250 breeds. Wisdom Health also has a huge database of dogs, compiled of over 1.5 million canines, so you’ll be able to get more accurate results that are in line with pre-existing users. In addition to deciphering unique DNA attributes like behavioral patterns and appearance, it also gives you a comprehensive review of your dog’s health and wellness needs going forward — a must for any passionate dog owner out there.