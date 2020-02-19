When it rains it pours, and right now the downpour is absolutely torrential when it comes to movies and TV shows on TV and streaming services. Between Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and traditional TV, there simply aren’t enough hours in the day or days in the week to cram it all in. On top of that, there are exciting new streaming services that are starting to sprout up that take a different approach to streaming. For example, there’s an awesome new service that lets you stream movies and TV shows on demand without paying a dime, and another new streamer we told you about just yesterday provides live streaming TV channels for free!

If you try to find great content to watch on your own, you’ll never last. There’s just too much to sift through these days and it quickly gets overwhelming, leaving many people frustrated. Why do you think Friends was so popular for so long on Netflix? Tons of people probably got so tired of looking for new movies and shows to watch that they just gave up and went with a popular classic instead. Luckily, there are some very useful tools out there to help you decide what to stream or watch on TV, so you can skip the part where you search and agonize for half an hour and go straight to binge-watching great new content.

For those unaware, TV Time is a great app for iOS and Android that lets people track all the shows they’re watching. It’s a great way to make sure you always know when new seasons of your favorite shows are coming up. That can be difficult these days since people use so many different platforms, so it’s awesome to have one central location where you can keep track of everything. On top of that, it lets you indicate which shows you’ve already watched so they get crossed off and you can move right along to the next show on your list.

Millions of people use the app to track what they’re watching, and the developer behind TV Time anonymizes that data and uses it to tell us which new shows are popular each week. This week’s new top 10 roundup was just released, and it tells us which new shows everyone is watching on TV and streaming on services like Netflix. If you’re looking for something new to watch, this is a fantastic way to find out what’s hot.

Image Source: TV Time

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Netflix dominates this week’s roundup yet again. Netflix always seems to have more shows on TV Time’s weekly top 10 lists, and that makes sense for a few reasons. First, Netflix has more subscribers than any other service. Second, the company invests billions and billions of dollars into original content.

Interestingly, Netflix doesn’t have the #1 show on the list this week. That spot is occupied by Friends of Maria De Filippi, which is Italy’s longest-running talent show. Netflix’s crime drama Narcos Mexico comes in at #2 though, which makes sense since season 2 was just released. You’ll also find three more Netflix shows on the list this week: My Holo Love at #5, Cable Girls at #6, and Locke & Key at #7. If you haven’t already checked out Locke & Key, it’s surprisingly good and you should definitely give it a shot.

Here’s the full top 10 list:

Friends of Maria De Filippi Narcos Mexico Kidding My Brilliant Friend My Holo Love Cable Girls Locke & Key Van Helsing Homeland Survivor

As you can see, two Showtime shows made the list this week, and they’re both new seasons of returning shows. Kidding, which stars Jim Carrey as an iconic children’s TV show host, and Homeland, which is now in its eighth and final season. Van Helsing is a popular show if you still have a pay TV subscription and get Syfy, and CBS’s Survivor now enters its 40th season, which is insane.

Image Source: AP/Shutterstock