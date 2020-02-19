Hearing people sing “Happy Birthday” to you is a hallmark of any good birthday. But after they’ve finished and you’ve blown out the candles, you want to get to eating that cake as soon as possible. Then comes the awkward part when someone is fumbling around trying to find a cake server. All you want to do is have a piece of the delicious cake and someone goes, “I’ve got a knife.” The look on your chagrined face is hard to miss as you attempt to cut and serve a piece of cake with a butter knife. But you manage to do it, because you are a champ. But life would be a lot easier with a cake or pie server. The width alone makes it so you don’t have to do that balancing act with the piece of dessert that is too wide for the knife. If this has ever happened to you, we’re here to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Here are our picks for the best pie and cake servers on the market.

Best Serrated Pie Server

Sometimes, getting through a particularly thick crust is hard to do. Luckily, ORBLUE Pie Server is here for you. This has a serrated edge on, not one, but both sides, meaning it’s easy to use for both left- and right-handed people. It smoothly and neatly slices through pies and cakes with ease. It is constructed of rust-resistant stainless steel, making it something that you can keep in your kitchen for a long time. This can be rigorously used, so you don’t have to worry about wearing it down during the holiday pie and cake period. The handle is ergonomic, so people with arthritis won’t have any problem using it. It won’t slip from your hands either, as you’ll be able to have a secure grip. You can toss it in the dishwasher for cleaning purposes. This can be used for all kinds of cakes and even for serving and slicing up pizza, if you don’t have a pizza cutter around. Of course, even if you do, you can still use this to serve the pizza.

Best Flexible Pie Server

If you want your pie server to have a little give, you should opt for the OXO SteeL Pie Server. This has a flexible, stainless steel head and a handle that features flexible fins. The handle is made more comfortable by the fins and the head can hold a larger slice. This one is also serrated and can also be washed in the dishwasher. It is sleek and brushed with stainless steel on the handle. This won’t rust and is guaranteed to last a long time. It measures 12″ from top to bottom and 2.5″ side to side. It weighs less than half a pound and can be stored in a utensil holder or drawer in your kitchen. This has an elegant look to it and will match with pretty much any metal silverware or cake utensils that you have. This provides the strength you need to lift the pie up from the plate.

Best Light Pie Server

For an extremely easy time holding a slice of pie, reach for the Fox Run 6093 Pie and Cake Cutter/Server. This measures 9.75″ x 2″ x 0.1″ and only weighs 1.6 ounces. This won’t be a burden on anyone trying to use it. It is made from beautifully polished 18/0 stainless steel and is all one piece. This was crated as a single unit of construction, so you won’t have to worry about it snapping. One of the edges is serrated to help you carve into the cake or pie with ease. That way, you can get underneath the piece to easily pick it up without causing a mess for the rest of the dessert. You can wash this in the dishwasher without ruining it. This can be used as a knife and a spatula, showing its versatility. This is a very cost-effective option that will give you plenty of bang for your buck. You’ll get plenty of uses out of this, even if you only use it a few times a year.