Everybody does the whole “hygiene” thing differently. No, that’s not attacking the people who are, err, less than hygienic, but instead, makes it a point that not everyone possesses the exact same habits. Whether it’s a staunch preference for a relaxing bubble bath over a traditional shower, the type of shampoo you use (or lack thereof), or even just the times one chooses to routinely brush their teeth, there are so many different ways people can help themselves feel clean and healthy. A preference that seems to be, well, just that — a preference — is the use of a washcloth. Some opt to use a washcloth when they’re in the bath or shower to ensure that every part of their body is as clean as a whistle. Others can use a washcloth or face towel to dry off when they’re done bathing. Again, whatever floats your boat. If you need some new washcloths or you’re finally branching off of only using a traditional bath towel, there are some great deals on the web. We’re here to show you the best of them. So without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best deals on washcloths the Internet has to offer.

Best Washcloth for Sensitive Skin

Babies and toddlers are certainly one demographic that could benefit from using a washcloth. In fact, it’s actually a complete necessity. For babies and those with sensitive skin, in general, these Bamboo Organics Best 100% Viscone from Bamboo Baby Washcloths Soft Baby Wipes are an excellent choice. The all-natural washcloths are made from organic bamboo fibers and completely free of potentially harmful chemicals and/or dyes. They’re 100% viscone, which makes them both ultra-soft and super absorbent washcloths that are great for the whole family. They’re perfect for anyone suffering from dry skin, eczema, or any other sort of skin ailment. What we really liked about these washcloths was that once they dried after use, they didn’t become stiff and inflexible like most traditional washcloths. In fact, they were just as soft as they were before use — something that also makes them a great alternative to traditional disposable baby wipes.

Best Large Washcloth Set

Admittedly, smaller washcloths aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. For those who prefer something a bit larger, such as a face towel you would find in a hotel or spa, these WhiteClassic Luxury Cotton Washcloths should do the trick. This pack of 12 comes in traditional white, or you can opt for something with a bit more color like grey, pink, navy, and red, amongst others. Like the washcloths or towels you would find in a hotel, they’re made of 100% combed cotton, making them super soft to the touch and ultra-absorbant. Again, these are made primarily for the face, so they’re a little bigger than the aforementioned washcloths, with dimensions of 13″ x 13″. They’re highly versatile and durable, so you can use them for a variety of different jobs either inside or outside of the shower. Use them after a sweat-filled session at the gym or to dry your upper body after a hot shower — the possibilities are essentially endless. Plus, we found that they dry faster than most other washcloths, too, so you can reuse each one in just a few short hours.

Most Comfortable Washcloth

If comfort is, first and foremost, your biggest concern, then look no further than these Washcloths, Absorbent Knit Terry, Super Soft 100% Organic Cotton by Burt’s Bees Baby. These, of course, are also made with babies and young children in mind. However, they can be used by people of all ages or, more specifically, people of all ages who love super soft and comfortable washcloths. This set comes with three 8.5″ x 8.5″ cloths, so they’re a bit smaller, but that makes them perfect for use inside the bath or shower. They’re constructed with comfortable and absorbent knit terry that is smooth on one side with a loop on the other and finished with 100% organic cotton trim for additional softness. These cloths are also ring-spun and combed for increased durability, allowing these soft-as-a-feather washcloths to withstand the test of time, all while maintaining their form.