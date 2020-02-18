Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone lineup a week ago today, which included what is undoubtedly the new crown jewel of Samsung’s entire smartphone portfolio, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. All of Samsung’s new S20 phones are sleek and powerful, but the Ultra model is clearly a cut above the rest. Where specs are concerned, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is unrivaled, featuring a giant 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch camera, up to 512GB of storage, up to 16GB of RAM, and a quad-lens rear camera with 100x hybrid “Space Zoom” that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before on a smartphone.

The rest of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup is sleek and powerful as well, but people are focused specifically on the Ultra model for a few different reasons. First, as we explained above, it’s an absolute beast of a smartphone. But the second reason is the fact that all of Samsung’s new S20 phones are surprisingly expensive. The base model Galaxy S20 will start at $1,000 in the United States when it’s released on March 6th. That’s insane. Samsung copied Apple’s new iPhone strategy last year by adding a lower-cost phone to its Galaxy S10 flagship lineup, and the Galaxy S10e ended up being Samsung’s top-selling S10 phone. This year, however, Samsung completely abandoned the new “entry-level flagship” segment and introduced three new smartphones in the ultra-premium price range. So, if you’re going to spend $1,000 on a smartphone, you might as well spend another few hundred and get the top-of-the-line Galaxy S20 Ultra. But before you do that, you might want to take a look at new renders that might just give us a taste of things to come.

For the past few years, Samsung has followed a similar pattern with its smartphone launches. In the first half of the year, it releases new and improved Galaxy S smartphones. Then in the second half of the year, it updates the Galaxy Note lineup with new phones that are quite similar to Galaxy S phones in terms of features and performance, but they add in slightly improved specs and of course the S Pen stylus.

With that in mind, YouTuber Waqar Khan imagined what a new Galaxy Note 20 line of flagship phones might look like if they’re based on the S20 phones that Samsung just unveiled last week. The results are the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that were just posted on a blog called WindowsUnited.

Now, it should go without saying that these renders are not necessarily representative of the actual Galaxy Note 20 lineup that’s currently in development at Samsung. We have no idea if Samsung’s next-generation Note phones will really borrow from the design and features of the Galaxy S20 lineup. That said, even if Samsung doesn’t switch to a three-phone lineup for the Note 20 series, there’s a good chance that the company’s upcoming new Note phones will indeed sport a design that is reminiscent of the S20 phones. We can also expect some of the S20 lineup’s key features to make their way over to the Note 20 series, possibly including the new 108-megapixel camera and even the quad-lens setup from the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

In any event, we can expect the Galaxy Note 20 series set to debut later this year to at least somewhat resemble the renders that Khan created, and you can see all of them in the YouTube video that’s embedded below.