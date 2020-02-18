There are plenty of ways to store your possessions, but sometimes, it can feel like you just have too much stuff. Donating — or simply just throwing away — your possessions is easier said than done and if you’re someone who’s not necessarily a “hoarder” but someone who struggles to get rid of their items, you’re going to have to look for creative ways to keep your home looking neat and tidy. It’s so easy to justify keeping things that we haven’t used in years, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially if the said items contain great sentimental value. One way to store some of your excess items is through a storage trunk. While a storage trunk might sound like something you’d find on a pirate’s ship or in an 18th century home, there’s little doubt that they provide classic decor and serve as a great way to house some of the possessions that you no longer use on a daily basis. So if you’re in dire need of some extra storage, you’re in luck — there are plenty of great deals on storage trunks on the web. We decided to narrow it down, however, and look at only the best of the best. Check out what we managed to find out.

Best Storage Trunk Table

If you’re looking for a storage trunk that doubles at a table and seamlessly integrates itself into almost any pre-existing aesthetic, the Southern Enterprises Pyramid Storage Trunk Cocktail Table is the way to go. It’s pretty sizable, with dimensions of 38.75″ wide x 21.25″ deep x 18.75″ high. The trunk itself is tough and durable, weighing 61 pounds and capable of holding up to 180 pounds of your stuff. It’s made from a cocktail of high-density materials, including pine, MDF (or medium-density fiberboard, which is a form of compressed wood that’s engineered for long-lasting durability), pine veneer, and metal. The table itself won’t warp or rot over time, and its simplistic design with an espresso finished is perfect for nearly any room in the house. It comes with decorative handles that give the trunk a traditional design while allowing you to organize and store any of your possessions. Of course, you don’t have to use it as a table — you can simply use it as a classic storage trunk — but its versatility gives you enough options so you can maximize all of the space in your home.

Best Storage Trunk with Wheels

For a traditional footlocker — one that doesn’t necessarily scream “style” but, rather, serves as primarily a storage option, the Seward Trunk Wheeled Footlocker is a great alternative. For starters, it’s super portable, thanks to two recessed wheels that allow for easy, on-the-go storage or simple re-arranging. While not all that big, with dimensions of 12.25″ x 15.75″ x 30″, it does contain a surprisingly vast amount of storage space. It’s great for stuff like shoes, sports equipment, and miscellaneous gear, although you can essentially use it for anything. It’s made of tough, high-quality engineered wooden storage and has an easy-open, push-button key lock to keep your items safe and secure. If you’re looking for something a bit more secure, however, the trunk’s sturdy nickel closure also contains key locking hasp and loop so you can attach a lock to it (lock not included). If you’re looking for something that leans more to the “function” than “form” side of things, this is undoubtedly an excellent choice.

Most Decorative Storage Trunk Set

Now, for a traditional footlocker with a combination of style and storage, the Beautify Cream Vintage Style Steel Metal Storage Trunk Set is an intriguing option. This set of two provides you with a pair of vintage-style storage trunks that can serve both as a viable storage option as well as a beautiful addition to your home. They come in two different sizes that are both ultra-spacious. The smaller trunk is made with dimensions of 20.4″ x 10.2″ x 7.8″, while the other measures in at 23.6″ x 14.1″ x 9.4″. These trunks are also probably some of the most durable iterations on the market, as they’re made purely from robust steel. They also feature rose gold clasps and handles that are both stylish and convenient for easy carriage. They’re also easily stackable, making them both versatile and non-intrusive for any room in your humble abode.