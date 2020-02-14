NASA’s Christina Koch has already had an eventful year. After kicking off 2020 as a member of the International Space Station crew, Koch returned to Earth as the new record holder for the single longest stay in space by a female astronaut. She’s been gone for a while, and nobody knows that more than her loyal pooch Sadi Lou.

After returning to Earth and going through all of the debriefing and other red tape that prevents an astronaut from returning to a normal life, Koch was finally allowed to return home recently. Sadie Lou was most definitely waiting for her, and even after nearly a year away, the two reconnected immediately.

“Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!” Koch posted on Instagram. “That’s Sadie Lou, our LBD (little brown dog). Best breed for a best friend.”

The video is absolutely adorable.

Being away from a beloved pet for even a short period of time can be a real test of will, and after nearly a full year apart it’s clear that there were a lot of emotions flowing during the reunion.

Koch, who now holds a number of records and “firsts” as a woman in space, will likely enjoy some downtime and a rest period before the next chapter of her scientific journey begins. Whatever that may be, we’re excited to see it.

Image Source: astro_christina