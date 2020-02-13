Marvel has a whopping 14 upcoming movies and TV series that are all included in MCU Phase 4, including six films and eight Disney+ shows. It all starts in cinemas this May when Black Widow launches. Then, later this year, the first Marvel shows will be available for streaming on Disney+, including a limited series that will set up what may end up being one of the most important films of Phase 4. That’s WandaVision, which ties directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But that’s not the only series with a direct connection to the Doctor Strange sequel. There’s one other show that’s equally exciting as it’ll provide the answer to one of the few Avengers: Endgame mysteries that still remain. And now, we may finally have the first major spoilers from the show.

Marvel confirmed not too long ago that Loki will appear in Doctor Strange 2, a revelation that has enormous implications for the MCU. Loki died early in Infinity War, and the Avengers obviously weren’t able to bring him back. Instead, they’ve managed to free the 2012 version of Loki who appeared in The Avengers, which happens to be of the more villainous variety. Loki evolved a great deal in the MCU, and while he’s not the perfect hero, he’s had a great journey and made up for his previous mischiefs by sacrificing himself in Infinity War.

The Loki left alive is yet to embark on that journey, and that’s because he escaped his MCU fate. He’s a different Loki, in the same way that the Gamora who is alive now is a different Gamora. But while 2014 Gamora was brought forward in time to the MCU’s 2023 present, we still have no idea where this 2012 Loki is or how he might interact with Strange.

The most straightforward answer for that conundrum is that the two characters will meet somehow in the “multiverse of madness.” And if that happens, 2012 Loki will end up interacting with the main MCU timeline.

While we have no official plot details about the Loki series for the time being, Marvel did quietly reveal that the TVA captured Loki. That’s the Time Variance Authority, the organization that monitors time travel and alternate timelines. Now, well-known Marvel insider Daniel Richtman has taken to Twitter to reveal a few details about the TV series, further reinforcing the idea that the show is about time travel, and that the TVA is involved:

(1/2) Ok so; Loki is about time travel. TVA is invloved. Looks like they will capture him at first but then will use him to help them get the villain(?)

Gugu's character is consider a co-lead she's in 6 episodes, she's "A leader" and they were looking at men for the role as well https://t.co/vZdAn7Tla6 — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) February 12, 2020

Richtman’s update came in response to Variety’s revelation that Loki added Gugu Mbatha-Raw to the cast. He continued:

(2/2) Meaning she's likely playing the leader of TVA, who's a man in the comics – Mr. Alternity. Own's character is set to appear in 4 episodes. Likely playing Justice Peace. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) February 12, 2020

By “Own,” he likely meant Owen Wilson’s character, as the actor has recently been confirmed to star in the Loki TV series. Richtman also said that Loki would become a Time Agent, which sounds interesting:

So the show will turn Loki into a Time Agent. So this will be Marvel's Legends of Tomorrow I guess 😅 — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) February 12, 2020

We still have no idea who the main bad guy from Loki will be, but people are starting to wonder whether it’ll be Kang:

That said, we’re still looking at unconfirmed rumors here, as nothing about Loki is official aside from the fact that it ties into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The new TV series is set to premiere in spring 2021, so we’ll likely hear more about it in the coming months, especially as other new Marvel Studios projects start hitting theaters and Disney+.

