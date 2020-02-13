Nobody wants to feel uneasy in their own home. There’s a reason why so many people change into sweatpants upon getting home from work. Comfort is the name of the game in many houses, so why not enjoy it to the max? When we saw max, we mean getting as cozy as possible. What’s more cozy than a wearable blanket? We couldn’t tell you, because there really isn’t anything. This way, you don’t have to lose that warmth when you get up off the couch. Now, you can drape yourself in a blanket and walk around to get a snack or even just stand up to get the remote. This is pure luxury. If you’ve never experienced what fleece bliss feels like, you’ve been missing a lot. But we’ve got you covered, as in we’re here to tell you how to cover yourself with a wearable blanket. Check out our picks for the best wearable blankets below and don’t even bother getting up to thank us. Although you’d be able to and not feel cold.

Best Hooded Wearable Blanket

You’ve got to make sure your head and ears are warm too. That’s why you need to reach for THE COMFY. This is the original wearable Sherpa blanket that was seen on Shark Tank. You can lounge at home, watch TV, play video games, work on your computer, camp, or even attend an event while wearing this. You can pull your legs into this fluffy plush blanket to cover yourself completely. You can easily roll the sleeves up and move around freely. It comes in two sizes: adults and kids, as well as 13 different colors, so you’ll have your pick of what you want. It’s meant to be baggy and comfy to really let you relax. The huge hood covers your head and ears for a cuddly feeling. The pockets keep your hands toasty and the entire thing is machine-washable. This makes for a great gift any time of the year.

Widest Wearable Blanket

To really cover yourself, you’re going to want your wearable blanket to span as much of your body as possible. That’s what makes the PAVILIA Deluxe Fleece Blanket with Sleeves such a terrific purchase. This measures 70″ x 50″ and is made from high construction 260 GSM of 100% premium microfiber polyester. The sleeves are cuffed and feel like rabbit fur for an even softer experience. It also adds a touch of elegance to your blanket. Are you a big napper on the couch? This is the perfect thing to wear, as you won’t get too hot while you’re catching a few z’s. This comes in nine different colors: black, charcoal, brown, latte, navy, light gray, wine, sea blue, and cheetah. You can wash this in the washing machine and then throw it in the dryer. The sleeves allow for full mobility and the front pouch is just like one from a hoodie, where you can store mobile devices and even the remote control so you don’t lose it. This blanket won’t slide up when you’re sitting and reading or on your laptop.

Best Wearable Blanket for Babies

Keeping your child warm is extremely important, especially at nighttime. For a wearable blanket that will have them snuggled through their sleep, check out the Burt’s Bees Baby Beekeeper Wearable Blanket. This is made from 100% cotton and comes in either small, medium or large. It has a sleeveless design that is ideal if your baby rolls over a lot while it sleeps. It is carefully sized so that your baby can move around freely, but also drapes over them to keep them warm. The zipper opens from the bottom with an interior guard and a zipper cover for extra protection for your little one. This can be paired with pretty much any pair of pajamas for added comfort. It is 100% organic and GOTS certified. The cotton is breathable, so it won’t irritate sensitive skin and won’t cause your child to overheat. There are 11 different patterns that this wearable blanket comes in, so you can feel free to get multiple for your baby to wear throughout the week. It is washable and can be put in the dryer and will stay soft even if it is washed a lot.