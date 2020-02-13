Getting old is the worst. And we’re not even just referring to the “Golden Years” here. Aging in general has its fair share of unwanted side effects — weight gain, balding, loss of energy — you name it. But perhaps the most damaging repercussion is pain. Whether this originates from an old injury or Father Time taking its toll, injuries and chronic pain tend to be exacerbated as the years go on. And unfortunately, your physician, or in some cases, a chiropractor, can only help you so much. After their consulting, it’s up to you to “manage” the pain. There are a few ways to do so, but a lot of it originates with how you sleep. For those suffering from acute neck pain or any sort of intense pain in that area — either from a strained neck, nerve compression, or any other troubling ailments — one of the best ways to combat chronic neck ailments is by purchasing a pillow designed to make your night’s sleep more comfortable and, of course, pain-free. Getting a good night’s sleep is already a tall enough task for some, so adding insult to injury, so to speak, is the last thing any sufferer needs. Fortunately, there are plenty of pillows out there that can do just that, and more. Here, we’ll go through some of the best pillows for neck pain. Pre-existing injuries or not, you (and your neck) will be elated once you lie your precious head down on one of these.

Best Countoured Pillow for Neck Pain

Contoured orthopedic pillows are amongst the best options for those suffering from neck pain. And whether you’re a side sleeper, belly sleeper, back sleeper, or all of the above, the EPABO Contour Memory Foam Pillow is a fantastic option. Not only does it provide therapeutic relief for all types of neck pain, but it’s made with premium fabric to keep you comfortable throughout the night, en route to a great night’s sleep. The pillow itself is made of breathable memory foam that provides ideal air circulation. There’s no “cooler than the other side of the pillow” here — both sides are ALWAYS cool. Plus, the casing of the pillow is made of a hypoallergenic rayon/polyester proprietary blend that’s ultra-soft, smooth, and prevents against allergies and dust mites. Now, onto the actual contour design — the whole selling point of the pillow. It’s ergonomically designed and contoured to perfectly support your neck. It properly aligns your head, neck, shoulder, and back to decrease tension on the neck itself. The pillow is also completely chemical-free and, of course, healthy. For a luxurious pillow that will certainly help you get your eight hours, regardless of neck pain, this is a great start.

Best Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

Acupressure is another form of alternative medication/treatment for people with nagging injuries. If you want a comprehensive acupressure system right from your very own home (and while you’re laying down and/or sleeping, to boot), the ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set for Back/Neck Pain Relief and Muscle Relaxation is a no-brainer. Essentially, the pillow and mat combine to target acupressure points, which release endorphins that block pain, and helps relax the muscles in your back, feet, and, of course, neck. If you’re looking for something that really targets the neck, you can simply use the pillow, which provides increased cushioning and comfort to your neck area. All you really need to do is lay on this for 10-30 minutes a day — either on the floor or on your couch/bed — and your muscles will be relaxed and pain-free. This setup isn’t necessarily for sleeping, however, but it’s super effective in short spurts. The mat is particularly great for pain management, as it actually manages to cover your entire back, as opposed to other mats that only target specific areas. It’s made with 100% cotton and plant-based eco foam, so it’s also surprisingly soft. Even if you don’t have any injuries, this mat is great for athletes or exercise junkies, as it stimulates the nerves and helps improve blood circulation for boundless energy and faster muscle recovery.

Most Versatile Pillow for All Types of Pain

If neck pain is just one of your many bodily ailments, you might want to go with a pillow that covers most of the bases. In this case, the LEREKAM Cervical Pillow Memory Foam Pillow is the way to go. Of course, the ProSource is great for a variety of different body parts as well, but this pillow is designed for sleep, rather than 10-30 minute therapy sessions. In terms of overall comfort, this pillow is a home run. For starters, the pillow core is distributed with large three-dimensional massage particles that evenly support the head and neck. The elastic massage particles fully comfort the neck, head and shoulder areas. This therapeutic and relaxing feeling will help put you to sleep faster than ever. What really helps you get a sound sleep and unmatched comfortability is the memory foam’s ultra-fast rebound time, which, on average, is three to five seconds (much faster than normal memory foam pillows). This evenly absorbs the impact force when lying down and helps disperse the pressure. It’s also chemical-free, machine washable, smell-free, and totally breathable, making it super easy to clean and maintain for years to come.