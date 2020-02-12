Samsung on Tuesday unveiled the Galaxy S20 series and confirmed what we all were afraid of: the new flagship series has a much higher starting price than anyone would have expected. The $999 Galaxy S20 costs $250 more than the Galaxy S10e, which was the cheapest Galaxy S10 model last year. Even more surprisingly, it’s $300 more than the iPhone 11. Yes, it has insane specs, but is having 12GB of RAM on a phone more important than offering an option most people can actually afford? As for 5G connectivity, that’s a perk you might not even get to use because coverage is still limited. Then there’s the 120Hz screen, which must be more expensive than regular 60Hz OLED screens Samsung has been using so far.

The Galaxy S20 is so expensive, I already told you that waiting for at least another month before buying it will get you a much better price. But it turns out you don’t even have to wait that long because the first great Galaxy S20 deals are already here from Best Buy and Sam’s Club.

Before we look at the deals, let’s recap Samsung’s preorder offer. Trade in an eligible device and you’ll get up to $700 towards your Galaxy S20 purchase. On top of that, each Galaxy S20 model comes with free Samsung credit that can be used for purchases on Samsung.com — the new Galaxy Buds+ are also eligible. Here’s Samsung’s pricing structure for the base Galaxy S20 versions:

128GB Galaxy S20 5G – $999 and get $100 Samsung credit

128GB Galaxy S20+ 5G – $1,199 and get $150 Samsung credit

128GB Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – $1,399 and get $200 Samsung credit

Best Buy is willing to get you an even better preorder detail by bumping the trade-in value to as much as $850. The newer the phone you’re bringing in for replacement, the more cash you’ll get for it. On top of that, you’ll still get Samsung’s credit with your Galaxy S20 purchase, so you’re effectively looking at up to $1,050 in savings. As expected, you’ll have to activate the phone with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, and you’ll find the deal’s full terms at this link.

Preorders from Samsung and Best Buy start on February 21st, so you have plenty of time to decide where to buy your new S20.

Meanwhile, Sam’s Club members will be able to preorder any Galaxy S20 versions beginning today, February 12th. The retailer is throwing in a $200 Sam’s Club eGift card with the preorder, purchase, and activation of the phone, and that’s on top of the Samsung credit you’re already getting. With the Sam’s Club deal, you get up to $400 in savings and you don’t have to trade in your old phone. However, you’ll still need to activate your phone on an installment plan with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon, or get a two-year contract with US Cellular. You have time until March 6th to complete your order, and you can check out the deal at this link.