No bedroom or guest room is truly complete without a solid dresser. Because, well, how else are you going to store all of those clothes of yours? Sure, a standard closet works, but there’s only so much closet space to go around. And even if you have a large, walk-in closet, there are still plenty of uses for a dresser. For starters, you can actually put it in the walk-in for additional storage. Then, there’s the whole decorative aspect of a dresser (just think about how LAME your room would look without a dresser). And of course, it can be used as a TV stand, nightstand, or anything in between; the possibilities are essentially endless! But in all seriousness, there’s no way you can possibly leave your room totally devoid of a dresser. But if you’re not looking for anything too fancy — especially if it’s for a guest bedroom or a kid’s room — there are plenty of solid deals online. You just have to do a little research. Fortunately, we did it for you. So without further delay, let’s look at some of the best low-cost dressers for your home.

Best Dresser for Your Bedroom

For a standard dresser with more than adequate storage capabilities, the WLIVE Dresser with 5 Drawers is a phenomenal choice. This fabric-based dresser is an inexpensive option for any bedroom in the house. For starters, each drawer is super spacious, so you can fit a ton of clothes (or any other items, really) in there. We were also quite impressed by just how sturdy this thing was, especially given that the drawers themselves are made of fabric. The dresser is made with a super strong and durable steel frame, along with a water-resistant wood top. The drawers are made with a high-quality linen fabric that is both aesthetically pleasing, surprisingly strong, and perhaps best of all, really easy to clean. It’s also a very convenient dresser, in general, as it’s made with five removable drawers that can be folded, so you can always opt to store your storage, so to speak. This is particularly great for moving or even just temporary use.

Best Storage Tower Dresser

If you’re looking for something that’s a bit more storage-oriented and versatile, the ROMOON 4 Drawer Fabric Dresser Storage Tower is probably a better alternative. This tower can essentially fit in any room in the house — it’s not limited to bedrooms. You can, of course, opt to use it like a traditional dresser, but it can even be used as a storage unit in your bathroom, kitchen or dining room; the possibilities are essentially based on your own preferences. It comes in a few different colors, so you’ll be able to adequately match the tower based on your room’s pre-existing designs. It can even hold up to 50 pounds on its wooden top, so you can place decorative items or anything else you desire on top. And in terms of actual storage, they’re incredibly roomy. This tower only has four drawers, but they’re incredibly deep. Each one can fit, on average, around 15 t-shirts or six pairs of jeans. The tower is made with a durable and tough steel frame with cross support for added strength and features a fabric drawer with wooden handles that are easy to pull — even under full load.

Best Dresser for Children

For children of all ages, you can’t go wrong with the Delta Children Universal 6 Drawer Dresser, which is both stylish and storage-friendly in its own right. Made with strong and sturdy wood construction with an espresso finish, this classic dresser contains dimensions of 48.5 L” x 20.75 W” x 34.75 H”. It features six spacious drawers for all of your children’s clothes and a smooth metal glide system with safety stops to prevent drawers from pulling out — perfect for kids who need that little extra safety “cushion,” so to speak. In fact, it’s even tested for lead and other toxic/harmful elements. All testing either meets or exceeds government and ASTM safety standards. And while this particular model is espresso-colored, you can opt for a bunch of different colors, based on your child’s room’s color scheme, such as Grey, White, Espresso Cherry, Dark Chocolate, Black or Black Cherry Espresso. If you’re not looking to break the bank for your child’s furniture (and understandably so), then this is certainly a no-brainer.