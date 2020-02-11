Many people have come to the realization that they have many possession that can really be categorized as just “stuff”. You may not arrive there until you get to a certain point, but stuff will just end up piling up. You forget to throw something out or believe that you’ll be able to use it in the future, but then you just never do. For larger pieces of equipment that you are maybe keeping in your garage, you need to find a place to store them easier, especially if it isn’t something you’re using frequently. That’s when installing an overhead garage storage rack becomes a plausible idea. It doesn’t take too much to put in an overhead garage rack and it can really declutter your area and house by tucking away certain items that may only be seasonal. Anybody with a pool knows how much extra equipment comes with it, so having a garage rack makes all the sense in the world. We’ve highlighted three of the best overhead storage racks that are on the market today to help you fix your “stuff” problem.

Sturdiest Overhead Rack

If you’re ever had a problem with flooding in your garage, you know what a mess it is to have to clean up. But you also know what the pain of having to throw away some of your belongings can do to a family. Storing your items on the ceiling of your garage will do away with that pain, thanks to the FLEXIMOUNTS Overhead Garage Storage Rack. This measures 96″ L x 48″ and it drops down from the ceiling between 22″ and 40″. These long ceiling brackets are meant to be attacked to two studs. Combined with six vertical posts, it provides an optimal structure to ensure the safety of your cars and your items. This is made from heavy-duty, cold-rolled steel that can hold up to 600 lbs. You should make sure you have an ample amount of room in your garage before you consider putting this together. It comes with simple DIY instructions with an installation template. It comes in black or white, so you can pick which one would look best in your garage.

Best Adjustable Overhead Rack

Once you get things up on a ceiling rack, you then have to wonder how you get them down. If you don’t want to use a ladder each time to retrieve your possessions, you may want to opt for the Racor Ceiling Storage Heavy Lift. You can mount this to any ceiling, as it has built-in nylon rings that can be fastened at any angle. The amazing part about this overhead rack is that you can raise and lower it with a crank, so you can take your belongings off and put them back on with ease. The high strength steel construction allows you to store up to 250 lbs on this lift. It can be raised up to eight feet and will securely lock into place once you raise it to your determined height. It measures 48″ x 48″, giving you ample amount of space to store your stuff. With the purchase, you’ll receive all of the installation instructions, so you should have all the tools at your home in order to put this together. It doesn’t take very long and is incredibly efficient to use.

Best Value Overhead Rack

Providing you with a tremendous bang-for-your-buck value, the HyLoft 00540 45-Inch by 45-Inch Overhead Storage System will look great in your garage. This can hold up to 250 lbs of distributed weight and is just under four feet wide and four feet long. This is great for luggage, coolers, seasonal decorations and many other things you keep in your garage. It is made from all steel construction and it has a white powder coat finish that is scratch-resistant. You can adjust it between 17″ and 28″ to fit any joint configuration with ease. All of the hardware to install it is included and you can use this in your basement, attic office or any other room in your home where you need some extra storage. It won’t take your very long to assemble this and it should work with almost any ceiling design. This is a cost-effective option for your home and is a tried and tested product.