Nights spent underneath the stars with a fire either on a beach, while camping or even in a fire pit can seem magical. You often times think about the nature around you when you’re sitting and reveling in the peacefulness that comes with sitting around a campfire. There is one tried and tested way to enjoy that scenario even more and that is, without a doubt, roasting a marshmallow. Hovering a marshmallow over a warm fire and getting it to just the golden brown coloring you like is a delicious way to spend an evening. Obviously, putting it between graham crackers and chocolate to make a S’more can make it even more special. But in order to roast safely and efficiently, you’re going to want a set of marshmallow roasting sticks. These were designed so you don’t set a stick on fire and so you don’t have to whittle a stick that you found on the ground down to the right size for use. For your entire family to take part in the joy of roasting marshmallows, reach for any of the three sets of roasting sticks we’ve highlighted below. Take a look and you can thank us after your stomach is full of roasted marshmallows.

Best Combo Set of Roasting Sticks

You’ll always want to have a number of these on hand, in case your friends, family and neighbors are enjoying the fire with you. By picking up the Ezire Roasting Sticks Set of 10, you’ll be set for a big gathering. Each one of these is extendable, so every person can pick the length that works best for them. This more or less guarantees that you won’t have to be putting your hands closer to the fire than you need. Each of these can extend between 11 and 32 inches, giving you a ton of flexibility when you’re cooking. With a fork design, you can put marshmallows on either tine to maximize your roasting abilities. The sharp tips are protected with rubber, so nobody will be accidentally poked by tines. These are also perfect for a barbecue, as you can roast hot dogs, corn on the cob and other foods. They are made from non-toxic stainless steel to ensure no rusting while roasting. The wooden handle is sanitary and won’t get hot while you’re using these. But with this pack of 10 sticks, you’ll also receive two corn on the cob holders and a drawstring carrying bag to store it all in. Everything in this set is easily washable.

Best Value Roasting Sticks

If you’re just looking for a no-fuss set of roasting sticks that will have you and your family enjoying toasty goodness, then the Ajmyonsp Marshmallow Roasting Sticks could be the right choice for you. These telescoping forks are made from FDA-approved stainless steel and a wooden handle. You won’t have to worry about anything unsafe when it comes to using these. Experts recommend that you roast while having it extended to its maximum 32-inch length for safe use. These are so easy to clean that it’s actually silly. All you’ll need to do is put the tips in some water for 15 minutes and they’ll be clean. It comes with a free canvas bag for storage purposes to be thrown in with your camping gear. It features a rotating fork axle that prevents your food from under cooking, if you’re using this for marshmallows, hot dogs, bratwurst or vegetables. This is a cost-effective option for you and your whole family.

Longest Roasting Sticks

Boasting a few inches more than the two previous sets, the Jolly Green Products Extendable Rotating Marshmallow Roasting Sticks let you steer clear of the fire. This set of five portable roasting forks are super sturdy and safe for adults and kids. These will extend from 10 inches to 34 inches, making them easy to use. They are made from stainless steel and feature a black finish that is striking. These are fully adjustable and rotating, making sure that you get the most even cook you can. Jolly Green Products offers a lifetime warranty on these, so it really doesn’t hurt you to give them a shot. They come with a canvas bag that makes storing them simple. The two tines on each one have rubber stoppers, providing even more safety measures. This set is great for hot dogs, S’mores, kabobs and so much more.