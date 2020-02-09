After a fairly quiet week last week, Netflix is picking it up again over the few days with a range of quality content. Up first is the fourth season of Better Call Saul, which actually returns for its fifth (and penultimate) season in just a few weeks. The second season of Narcos: Mexico debuts this week as well.
As for movies, the sequel to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is likely at the top of the list for many viewers, but I am most excited to finally watch Good Time, which is the movie Josh and Benny Safdie directly immediately before Uncut Gems, and is said to feature one of Robert Pattinson’s best performances.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of February 9th, 2020:
Arrivals
Sunday, February 9th
- Better Call Saul: Season 4
- Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Polaroid
Tuesday, February 11th
- Good Time
- CAMINO A ROMA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Q Ball
Wednesday, February 12th
- Anna Karenina
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — NETFLIX FILM
Thursday, February 13th
- Dragon Quest Your Story — NETFLIX ANIME
- Love is Blind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, February 14th
- Cable Girls: Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Isi & Ossi — NETFLIX FILM
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY
Saturday, February 15th
- Starship Troopers
Departures
Tuesday, February 11th
- Clouds of Sils Maria
Friday, February 14th
- District 9
Saturday, February 15th
- Milk
- Operator
- Peter Rabbit
We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in February, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.