Netflix arrivals and departures
By Jacob Siegal
February 9th, 2020 at 12:16 PM

After a fairly quiet week last week, Netflix is picking it up again over the few days with a range of quality content. Up first is the fourth season of Better Call Saul, which actually returns for its fifth (and penultimate) season in just a few weeks. The second season of Narcos: Mexico debuts this week as well.

As for movies, the sequel to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is likely at the top of the list for many viewers, but I am most excited to finally watch Good Time, which is the movie Josh and Benny Safdie directly immediately before Uncut Gems, and is said to feature one of Robert Pattinson’s best performances.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of February 9th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, February 9th

Tuesday, February 11th

Wednesday, February 12th

Thursday, February 13th

Friday, February 14th

Saturday, February 15th

  • Starship Troopers

Departures

Tuesday, February 11th

  • Clouds of Sils Maria

Friday, February 14th

  • District 9

Saturday, February 15th

  • Milk
  • Operator
  • Peter Rabbit

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in February, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.

Image Source: Narcos: Mexico | Netflix
