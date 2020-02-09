After a fairly quiet week last week, Netflix is picking it up again over the few days with a range of quality content. Up first is the fourth season of Better Call Saul, which actually returns for its fifth (and penultimate) season in just a few weeks. The second season of Narcos: Mexico debuts this week as well.

As for movies, the sequel to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is likely at the top of the list for many viewers, but I am most excited to finally watch Good Time, which is the movie Josh and Benny Safdie directly immediately before Uncut Gems, and is said to feature one of Robert Pattinson’s best performances.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of February 9th, 2020:

Arrivals

Sunday, February 9th

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama — NETFLIX FAMILY

Polaroid

Tuesday, February 11th

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Q Ball

Wednesday, February 12th

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — NETFLIX FILM

Thursday, February 13th

Friday, February 14th

Saturday, February 15th

Starship Troopers

Departures

Tuesday, February 11th

Clouds of Sils Maria

Friday, February 14th

District 9

Saturday, February 15th

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in February, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.

Image Source: Narcos: Mexico | Netflix