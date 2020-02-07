Warm days call for something that can quench your thirst. Feeling the sun beating down on you while you’re doing yard work makes you want to either jump in a pool or just dump water over your head. Beating the heat is easier said than done, which is why you need to have the supplies in your home to cool you down. With an iced tea maker, that will certainly do the trick. Most people will gladly reach for an iced tea when it’s available on a warm day, as it really helps people enjoy the weather. We’re not talking about the iced tea powder that you can mix with water and stir. We’re actually brewing tea that’s meant to be iced. Infusing your tea brings this experience to a whole new level and tastes that much better. We’ve highlighted three of our favorites below for you to reach for on those gorgeous days. Let’s take a look.

Best Large Iced Tea Maker

Are you having a lot of people over and need to make a lot of iced tea? Then you should opt for the Mr. Coffee 3-Quart Iced Tea and Iced Coffee Maker. Making three quarts at a time is a solid amount for you and your guests, as you’ll be able to fill glass after glass. You can choose to brew tea bags or loose tea in this maker, giving you more flexibility. This machine also has a Brew Strength selector bar, allowing you to choose just how strong you want your iced tea or iced coffee to be. You can make this to your liking or to the liking that you know your guests enjoy. This can create double or single servings, based on your needs. You can also use this machine to make sweet tea for that special time of year. One of the best features about this maker is that you brew and serve all in the same pitcher. No longer will you have to transfer it to serve it to your friends and family. Once it is done brewing, it automatically shuts the cycle off, so you don’t have to worry about it continuing to brew after the pitcher is full. The self-cleaning cycle is programmable and it comes with a removable brewing basket, making your life easier.

Best Iced Tea Maker for Chilling

With the ability to turn hot tea almost immediately cold in order for you to enjoy it in a matter of moments, the Takeya Iced Tea Maker is a fantastic machine. You can make two quarts of iced tea in this device and it is durable and made from BPA-free Tritan. The lid is airtight and leakproof, so you don’t have to worry about it spilling at all. There is a fine mesh tea infuser that can be used with both loose leaf tea as well as tea bags. What sets this iced tea maker apart is the patented Flash Chill technology. It can chill freshly brewed tea in 30 seconds without losing any freshness, flavor or even nutrients. After that, you can add any sugar, citrus or fruits to your tea to make it taste how you want it to. You can make freshly brewed tea in minutes right in your own home. Takeya has the backing of over 55 years of Japanese design to perfect its bottles and makers.

Best Glass Iced Tea Maker

No matter what kind of beverage you like in the morning, you’ll be able to brew it in the Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker & Iced Tea Maker from ovalware. For a richer tasting beverage, cold brewing is the way to go. This will lock in freshness and flavor for up to two weeks, so you can feel free to leave this in the fridge and enjoy it whenever you want. This is great for loose-leaf tea or tea bags, as you can brew it hot like a standard teapot. Or you can brew it in the fridge, leading to some excellent iced tea. The carafe is made from extra-thick, lab-tested borosilicate glass with a BPA-free, airtight silicone seal. The medical-grade, stainless steel filter and cap is rust-free and made with fine mesh. You can give this a shot for up to 90 days and if it isn’t for you, you can return it for a full refund. But we don’t see that happening.