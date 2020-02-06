There are so many great deals out there right now that it’s somewhat difficult to even know where to begin. Prime examples include a massive sale on all of Amazon’s most popular products, shockingly good new TaoTronics TT-BH085 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for just $36.99 with the exclusive coupon code BGRTT085, a crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for $28.79, AirPods Pro at Amazon’s lowest price ever (order to get the discount and they’ll ship within a week or two), Alexa and Google-enabled Wi-Fi smart plugs for just $7.12 each when you buy a 4-pack and clip the coupon on the product page, a smartwatch with insane 30-day battery life for just $80, a wireless triple charging pad that charges your iPhone/Apple Watch/AirPods at once for $28, a massive blowout sale on wildly popular Funko Pop! figures, a top-rated robot vacuum for $127, and so much more. See, we weren’t exaggerating!

You’ll find all that and more over in our Deals channel today, but there’s one sale in particular that we wanted to bring to your attention. It’s happening over at Walmart’s website, and it’s not really being advertised so there’s a good chance you’d miss it. It’s called the “Savings Spotlight” sale, and it’s packed full of more than 1,800 different discounts and rollbacks. You can shop the entire sale right here on Walmart’s website, and you’ll also find our 10 favorite deals down below.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th Gen) Wi-Fi 32GB

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life 3

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil 1

iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (7th Gen) Wi-Fi 32GB: $279.00

(the same model is $249 at Amazon)

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your apple devices(2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case(3).

Condition : New

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $139.00 (reg. $159.00)

(more AirPods models including AirPods Pro discounted at Amazon)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle

Enter three of the most compelling video game franchises with included downloads of Minecraft, Fornite Battle Royale (with the inclusion of 2000 V bucks), and Sea of Thieves (Sea of Thieves requires an Xbox Live Gold subscription, sold separately.)

Get instant, unlimited access to a library of over 100 games you can download right away with Xbox Game Pass, including blockbusters like Forza Horizon 4 (subscription sold separately);

Play with friends and family on the fastest, most reliable gaming network;

Stream your gameplay on Mixer with the touch of a button;

Bundle includes*: 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, wireless controller, a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite Battle Royale, including 2000 V-bucks and the Legendary Rogue Spider Knight Outfit.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle: $149.99 (reg. $249.00)

Hisense 58″ Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR

Easy to use. Smart to own. Movies, TV shows, Sports, Games, Music and Broadcast TV the content options are ENDLESS with the R6E Series 4K UHD Hisense Roku TV. Featuring 4K Ultra High Definition resolution that has more pixels then HD, this TV packs incredible detail into an HDR-enhanced display that boosts contrast in the lightest and darkest areas of the screen. Other features of the R6E Series Hisense Roku TV include Motion Rate processing technology that minimizes lag or shaking in fast-action scenes and Wi-Fi. Weekend binging on thousands of channels that the Roku operating system (OS) offers up gives everyone in your household something to watch. The easy set up and simple Home screen makes it hard NOT to love the R6E Series of the Hisense Roku TV. Connect to the Internet, activate, and start streaming. Hisense 58″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV (58R6E)

Hisense 58″ Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR: $278.00

Pokemon Sword, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch

Catch, battle, and trade Pokémon on an all-new adventure in the Galar region

Choose from three new partner Pokémon and encounter never-before-seen Pokémon

Unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta!

Players can control the camera in the vast Wild Area

Team up with other Trainers to participate in Max Raid Battles***!

Battle wild Dynamax Pokémon in Max Raid Battles and try catching them***!

*Additional games and systems may be required; sold separately.

**Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online play. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features.

Pokemon Sword, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch: $49.00 (reg. $59.99)

(same deal at Amazon, Pokemon Shield also on sale)

XTERRA RSX1500 Recumbent Stepper

Full-body dual-action design provides a natural and coordinated leg and arm motion (also great for rehab and elderly users)

Designed for a low impact movement for less stress on knees, ankles, and hips in a semi-recumbent workout position Leg motion provides a full 13” step range

Numbered adjustable position handles provide custom adjustment for different size users

Articulating hand grips rotate 360 degrees with smooth and durable bearings

High quality seating features a contoured mesh back support and a high resiliency foam seat pad – designed for long lasting comfort and support while the mesh back keeps you cool and comfortable

Foot pedals are self-balancing with easy-adjust ratcheting straps that provides a secure hold for users with limited mobility issues

Blue and yellow backlit LCD window (5” x 2.5”) is easy to read with all the necessary information – clearly displays program profile, time, speed, distance, calories, RPM, pulse, and resistance level 25 motivating programs include

13 Preset, 1 body fat, 1 watt, 4 custom, 1 constant speed, 1 target heart rate, 4 heart rate control (55%, 65%, 75%, 85%), and manual

Built-in audio jack with speaker for listening to your favorite music

Console features a built-in reading rack and wireless heart rate receiver (chest strap sold separately)

Seat handlebar features convenient heart rate sensors and it pivots back out of the way for easy entry/exit

Seat slide adjustment fits users from approximately 4’7” to 6’2”

Smooth belt drive system with a high RPM 22lbs flywheel and 24 levels of resistance for users of all fitness levels

Must plug into standard wall outlet

Weight limit: 300 lbs.

Assembled dimensions – L x W x H:52.1” x 14.7″ x 50″

Assembled weight: 130 lbs.

Warranty Information

Lifetime frame & brake 3 years parts 1 year in-home labor

XTERRA RSX1500 Recumbent Stepper: $699.97 (reg. $799.99)

BISSELL PowerForce PowerBrush Full Size Carpet Cleaner

Every purchase saves pets! BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

4-Row rotating DirtLifter PowerBrush. Rotating DirtLifter PowerBrush combined with powerful suction scrubs stains and lifts deep-down dirt

Lightweight convenience, at 12 lbs. it’s easy to maneuver and carry so you can quickly clean up messes

Collapsible Handle, includes a convenient handle that collapses for storage, making the machine compact to fit into small spaces for storing

Powerful BISSELL Oxy-based Formula to remove stains like coffee, wine, grape juice, and pet stains

2 Tank System keeps clean and dirty water separate

Removable Nozzle. Cleanup is easy with a nozzle that can be detached and rinsed off at your sink before putting away

EdgeSweep Bristles, while carpet cleaning, the EdgeSweep bristles can clean along with the baseboards and around furniture

1 year limited warranty

BISSELL PowerForce PowerBrush Full Size Carpet Cleaner: $89.00 (reg. $119.00)

HP 14″ Laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4GB SDRAM, 128GB SSD

Operating system: Windows 10 Home in S mode

Processor: 10th Generation Intel® Core? i3-1005G1

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED-backlit

Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB)

Internal storage: 128 GB M.2 Solid State Drive

Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics

Camera: HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

HP Fast Charge: Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes

Product weight: 3.24 lb

HP 14″ Laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4GB SDRAM, 128GB SSD: $279.00 (reg. $469.00)

Instant Pot LUX Mini 3 Qt 6-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Mini Lux 6-in-1 Muti-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 3 Quarts:Combines the functions of a Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Saute, Steamer, and Warmer10 smart built-in programs that makes cooking a breezeThe inclusion of the Egg program prepares, soft, medium, and hard-boiled eggs perfectly in just a few minutesUL certified and carefully designed with 10 proven safety mechanisms24-hour delay start timer for delayed cookingFully sealed environmentEmbedded microprocessor monitors and adjusts your cooking to ensure the ideal outcomeDurable, food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply inner pot, with stainless steel bottom; dishwasher safeFingerprint resistant brushed stainless steel exteriorLarge, clear display panel7 preset temperaturesCooks up to 4 hours3 Quart size is perfect for a small family or a single mealAutomatic Keep Warm up to 10 hours Accessories include: stainless steel steam rack without handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, recipe booklet (English), manual, and time table Instant Pot Lux Mini 3 Qt 6-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker combines the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer and warmer all in one easy to use appliance. This handy cooker includes 10 smart built-in programs, such as Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Egg, Sautee, Rice, Porridge, Steam, Pressure Cook, Keep Warm and Slow Cook, that all offer a different ability to create your favorite dishes with the simple press of a button. Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, your new pressure cooker includes an embedded microprocessor that monitors pressure and temperature while cooking, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration. Multiple features are available to you to keep your cooking nice and easy, such as the 24-hour delay start timer for delayed cooking, automatic ?keep warm? that holds the temperature of the dish until you serve, a fully sealed environment that traps the flavors, nutrients and aromas within the food, a 3-ply inner pot, with a stainless steel bottom, that is extremely durable, a brushed stainless steel exterior that is finger print resistant, and a large, clear display panel to keep track of your meal. UL certified and carefully designed with 10 proven safety mechanisms, the Instant Pot Lux Mini 6-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker is sure to become your new go to item for convenient meal creations.

Instant Pot LUX Mini 3 Qt 6-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker: $59.00 (reg. $79.99)

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum

Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction. Up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. It has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-free vacuum. Transforms to a handheld for beyond the floor cleaning. Hygienic dirt ejector empties dust from the bin in a single action. 2 Tier RadialTM cyclones 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust. Max power mode provides up to 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks. Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between. All Dyson cordless vacuums quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Convenient docking station stores and charges the machine, and holds additional attachments. So it’s always ready to go.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $239.00 (reg. $399.99)

Image Source: Anton Gvozdikov/Shutterstock