2020 is shaping up to be one of the busiest years ever for Apple hardware releases. In spring, we expect Apple to debut the follow-up to the iPhone SE, which we believe will be called the iPhone 9. Then, in the fall, there should be at least three iPhone 12 models released, though that number could be even higher if Apple splits up its 4G and 5G models. We also wouldn’t be surprised to see a few new Mac and iPad releases along the way.

But Apple isn’t stopping there, as 9to5Mac reports that a few lines of code hidden in the latest tvOS developer beta seem to point to a new Apple TV model as well. As the site explains, the current Apple TV 4K model is named “J105a” while the HD model is called “J42d,” but a third model carrying the codename “T1125” was discovered in the software update. The “T” at the beginning of the name apparently means that this is an internal model.

In all likelihood, the model being referred to is a prototype currently in the works, which means that it may not launch any time soon, if at all. That said, the internal files do include some additional details, hinting that the upcoming Apple TV model uses hardware based on the arm64e architecture. As 9to5Mac notes, this is the same architecture used in A12 and A13 Bionic chips, which implies that Apple may be ready to upgrade the A10 Fusion chip that ships with the current Apple TV models. The maximum resolution will remain at 4K with HDR.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of an Apple TV revision in recent months, but with a supposed spring event right around the corner, there’s a chance that we could see an official unveiling sooner than later. After all, the most recent Apple TV model launched in September 2017, which was well before Apple Arcade debuted. Releasing an upgraded model with more powerful specs would certainly make sense.

Image Source: Apple