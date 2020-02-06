One of the things that’s fun about watching various lists of what people are bingeing the most of on streaming sites like Netflix is seeing people adjust their viewing behavior based on things airing outside of the streamer. That’s why, for example, The Good Place and Breaking Bad were two of the most heavily-streamed series on Netflix for the month of January, via the rankings that come as always from streaming search engine Reelgood which bases its tabulations each week on the behavior and preferences of its millions of users.

The Good Place series finale aired on NBC at the end of January, while the fifth season of Better Call Saul (the AMC prequel series to Breaking Bad), is coming later this month. So it should probably come as no surprise that tons of people spent their free time in recent weeks apparently catching up on previous episodes of The Good Place and Breaking Bad on Netflix.

The streamer surprised everyone just a couple of weeks ago, in tandem with its latest quarterly earnings results, with an announcement that the first season of The Witcher is the most-watched show Netflix has ever created to-date. The streamer is also continuing to grow and add users — most of whom now live outside the US, which is why you’re seeing a growing amount of non-US content on the service. Meanwhile, whether we’re talking about HBO, Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix or some other streamer, the name of the game is great content — you’ve got to have it, keep making it and keep adding it, to keep subscribers glued to your service. And Netflix, it should go without saying, shows no sign of losing the touch it has for launching buzzy, bingeable content that keeps viewers engaged.

Which is not to say that it never fails or misfires. Or that it never has to pull the plug, like it did a few days ago with the January Jones-led figure skating drama Spinning Out. But when it works, it really works — and, all that said, here’s a rundown of what Netflix users were streaming the most over the month of January (again, thanks to the team at Reelgood):

Image Source: Netflix