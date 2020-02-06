We’ve all heard the term “high leverage situation.” But what if you’re actually in a situation where you need actual, physical leverage? Lifting up heavy objects, trying to open something that is stubborn and won’t open, like a standalone freezer door, or even something as simple as pulling out old nails from a board can feel like impossible tasks. Getting rid of tough molding when you’re remodeling your house can be a real pain, but if you had a pry bar, the job is sure to go a lot faster. Pry bars offer two ends and a unique design that will give you the leverage you need. These metal bars have been used for a long time to combat tough situations. If you’re looking for a pry bar for your upcoming household projects, we’ve done some homework for you. Take a look at our favorites below as we list the best pry bars on the market.

Most Durable Pry Bar

When it comes to being able to get into tight areas and loosening things up, you’re going to want a bar that is built to last. By grabbing the Vaughan B215 15-Inch Long Original SuperBar, that’s exactly what you’re getting. This is an essential tool to own if you ever have to do remodeling projects at home. With the length of 15 inches, it gives you just the right amount of leverage that you’ll need. With the shepherd’s crook head on one end, you’ll be able to pry with even more power. The way that it’s designed enhances your ability to pry. This is made from forged, spring-tempered steel that is heavy-duty and durable. You can use this pry bar over and over again and it won’t chip, dent, or crack. You’ll be able to use it for years to come. There are three different beveled nail slots, one on the shepherd’s crook head portion and two on the other end. Plus, each end has polished sharp blades for easy insertion. This is ideal for removing base boards and nails without damaging the wall or floor.

Best Long Pry Bar

For those who know they need a longer pry bar because they job requires it or they are tall and need the longer extension, reach for the TEKTON 3320 18-Inch Utility Pry Bar. These added three inches give you even more leverage for tougher jobs. This is a versatile, all-contoured bar that has a solid design for prying work. It has a flat end that is broad for sliding into cracks and a rocker end that gives you more power and torque. The chiseled tips are thin, making getting into those cracks a much easier job. There are nail slots on either end and then one in the middle, providing you with access to get to a nail from any angle. You won’t have to be frustrated by stubborn nails any longer. You can work with this pry bar through many tough outings, as it is high-strength forged and made from heat-treated steel construction. It is finished with a durable enamel that wards off rust and corrosion. TEKTON stands behind their products, so if you have any issue with this, feel free to contact them about a refund or a replacement.

Best Pry Bar Set

For smaller jobs, especially ones that you can’t use something as long as an 18-inch pry bar on, you should look for something that has less length but still a good amount of leverage. The Titan Tools 17007 3-Piece Pry Bar and Scraper Set can perform a lot of different tasks around your home or the job site. You’ll get three pry bars with your purchase: one that measures 5.5″, one that’s 7.25″ and a final one that is 9.25″. All of them are made from stainless steel with a mirror polished finish, so they look good and are built for the long haul. Unlike the last two examples, these pry bars don’t have pry tip blades on both ends. Instead, they have flattened sides meant for scraping. You’ll still get a nail slot in each of them to help you wiggle out any stubborn nails, but this will help you pull tacks, chisel or scrape. The edges are sharp, making them more efficient. You can get these in a set of two bars, three bars, or four bars.