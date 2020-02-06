“Dogs” and “furniture” aren’t two words that are typically associated with each other in a positive light. A postman might be a dog’s worst enemy, but a doggo is, undoubtedly, the worst enemy of your brand new furniture. While the simple solution might be to cover all of your furniture with pet-proof slipcovers, that’s really only a good start. But if you want to take it one step further — while potentially tapping into the psyche of a canine, so to speak — you might want to get them their own furniture. That way, they’ll have full autonomy to do whatever it is they like — whether that’s just lying down or any of their other favorite, err, extra-curricular activities (you know, like destroying it). Pet furniture certainly is useful, so the only question that remains is — what kind of furniture would your dog (or dogs) like? Well, you’re not going to be able to ask them yourselves, but we already have a few ideas in mind. So let’s look at some of our top recommendations here at BGR, and you can make your own choice. We’re certainly not dog mind readers by any stretch, but we think we’re the closest thing to it. Well, at least when it comes to furniture.

Best Memory Foam Pet Bed for Joint Relief

Dogs — but perhaps more specifically, older dogs — could certainly benefit from a rest area that helps preserve their joints. In this instance, the BarkBox Memory Foam Dog Bed is a great choice. Much like a human’s bed, it’s made with a therapeutic gel memory foam that’s great for dogs with arthritis, body aches, or any type of joint pain. It’s also waterproof and machine washable, which we thought was integral because it essentially combats accidents and it’s super easy to clean. The zippered cover easily slides off for convenient cleaning — all you have to do is throw it in the wash and it will be as good as new. While you can opt to get it in a variety of colors/designs, we went with the simple grey color, as it’s a neutral color that is easy to match with pre-existing furniture. Plus, it’s great at hiding any fur your dog might shed. It’s also big enough to fit nearly any dog breed, ranging from smaller dogs to larger breeds like Labradors. Plus, it comes with a complimentary toy for your dog (it’s a surprise that we won’t spoil).

Best Pet Couch



If you’re afraid of your beloved pooch further destroying your couch, again, perhaps getting them their own might be in your best interest, specifically, the Furhaven Orthopedic Sofa-Style Traditional Living Room Couch Pet Bed w/ Removable Cover for Dogs & Cats. As opposed to a traditional, mattress-styled bed, this dog sofa features a three-bolster design that includes a headrest space and armrest-esque corners for increased comfortability and overall coziness. It also contains a soft, quilted fabric top that encompasses the entire mattress cushion as well as the bolsters. The cover is also completely removable, which makes it super easy and convenient to clean. The sofa is designed with an egg-crate foam base that helps evenly distribute body weight to improve circulation and provide comfort and soothing relief to your pet’s joints and bones. It’s also available in a variety of different colors/styles, such as Coffee, Cream, Wine Red, Toasted Brown, Navy, Velvet Dark Sage, and Silver Gray, as well as five distinct sizes: small, medium, large, jumbo, and jumbo plus.

Best Outdoor Dog Furniture

While humans might not like sleeping in a cot every night, the same can’t be said for a dog — especially when they’re elevated. The K&H Pet Products Original Bolster Pet Cot Elevated Pet Bed should do just the trick. It comes in three sizes — small, medium, and large — so it can fit a variety of different breeds. While it’s technically an outdoor dog bed, it could easily fit inside or on a sun porch, deck, etc, if need be. Either way, it provides your dog with great comfort in areas where they’d typically have to settle for laying on the ground. It’s made with a 600-denier nylon fabric that is waterproof, bacteria, mold and mildew resistant. It’s ultra-durable, so you won’t have to worry about the bed itself collapsing under the weight of your pooch, and it’s super easy to install and take apart. The cot even contains non-skid rubber feet so your dog won’t slip and slide all over the place when they’re jumping up on their bed/sofa. And the fact that it’s elevated helps preserve your dog’s joints which in turn, helps them stay healthy and energetic for years to come — even when they’re outside.