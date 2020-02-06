For many generations, human beings have used products from the Earth to continue adapting and surviving. Whether it’s using medicinal herbs, growing crops or creating glass from sand, there are countless examples of how to use what our planet has given us. One thing that was discovered to have a lot of different uses is charcoal. While obviously you may think its main purpose is for burning, grabbing activated charcoal for various body and health uses has become a more popular practice these days. It is great for your skin, hair, teeth and will help your body rid itself of toxins. Plus, it’s vegan and natural, so you’re not putting anything artificial in your body. We’ve highlighted three of our favorite activated charcoal products to help you if you’re cleansing, detoxifying or just looking to feel better. Let’s take a look.

Best Activated Charcoal Capsules

Activated charcoal can help alleviate any gas or bloating in your stomach. If you’re suffering from those symptoms, reach for the Organic Activated Charcoal Capsules from NaturaLife Labs. These are extremely potent, as you get 1,200 mg per serving. Each bottle has 100 vegan capsules, making it the most potent formula on the market. It is derived from 100% organic coconut shells for maximum absorption, leading you to feel the effects and positives quickly. This contains zero fillers nor does it have any stearate, dioxides, preservatives, gluten, soy, sugar, yeast, hormones, or starch. These are manufactured in an FDA-registered facility in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices. This promotes natural detoxification and is highly absorbent. Before you take these, you should take any medications that you’re on two hours in advance. It’s also recommended that you take two of these a day about two to three hours before or after your meals for the best possible results. These non-GMO capsules will have you living a healthier life and they come with a 100% money back guarantee if you are in any way unsatisfied.

Best Activated Charcoal Powder

Providing you with a ton of flexibility in terms of uses, the Zen Charcoal Hardwood Activated Charcoal Powder is a solid purchase. This can be used for so many different reasons, whether you’re looking to help your outer or inner self. You can use this to clean and whiten your teeth or it’s great for using in your hair to keep it looking great. This will also rejuvenate your skin if you use it to cover your face or body as a mask. It will pull the toxins out of your body, leaving you refreshed. This will help detoxify your body and maintain healthy digestion, as you can take this with your meal or add it to a drink. It is certified food grade and sourced only from Eastern American hardwood trees, which are 100% natural. You can even use this on bug bites, burns or if you’re accidentally poisoned! The Zen Charcoal Powder features better absorption than many other similar products, especially bamboo. It’s not too grainy to be included in your favorite drink and it’s not too rough for skin masks, creams or poultices. It just shows you how much versatility you can have when you use this. It comes with a free measuring scoop, so you don’t just have to blindly guess how much you’re pouring. You can purchase this in an 8-ounce bag or a 40-ounce bag.

Best Activated Charcoal Toothpaste

As we’ve stated with the previous two products, activated charcoal is extremely helpful. It can even help whiten your teeth, which is why the Pro Teeth Whitening Co Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste is a popular choice. This is 100% naturally derived and it helps polish the surface of your teeth to change their appearance from dulled to bright white. You’ll be able to flash some seriously pearly whites after using this. With a mint flavor, it will activate fresher breath and help remove stains. It will neutralize bad breath, leaving you feeling clean and refreshed. It doesn’t have any fluoride in it and it is safe for your enamel. This is suitable for vegans and vegetarians and it’s low in abrasion. There isn’t any peroxide in it and you’ll feel fresh all day long, as it has a lasting staying power. It is made and checked with the highest quality standards.