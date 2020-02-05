The Galaxy S20 is almost here, which only means we’re about to see even more leaks in the coming days, as Samsung and its partners prepare to unleash their marketing campaigns for the new phones. The closer we get to the first Unpacked 2020 press conference, the more real photos and videos of the S20 we’ll see. And the following shots show how massive the rear camera module of Samsung’s best phone will be. That’s the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, of course, a device that will feature the best set of specs ever seen on a smartphone. That includes the camera system, which features four lenses, including two cameras that will be exclusive to the Ultra — that’s the 108-megapixel primary sensor and the zoom periscope lens that will support up to 100x digital zoom.

Jon Prosser from YouTube channel FrontPageTech posted on Twitter the following images of the Galaxy S20 series. The first one shows the black version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It’s not a high-resolution image, but it still matches all the previous leaks.

Galaxy S20 Ultra – real life photo pic.twitter.com/JC2TR4OTH3 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 5, 2020

The second image, however, gives us an even better look at the S20 Ultra, which sits next to the Galaxy S20:

Okay, one more. In all it's potato quality glory. That S20 Ultra tho… pic.twitter.com/ODnBddDDK7 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 5, 2020

All Galaxy S20 phones will feature similar camera systems, featuring up to four sensors, of which one is will be a 3D Time-of-Flight lens. The design of these camera modules will be similar. They’ll be placed on the left corner of the handset, a significant design change compared to the Galaxy S10 series, whose rear-facing cameras were placed centrally. The camera modules will resemble the iPhone 11 and Pixel 4, although they have a rectangular shape.

However, the Galaxy Ultra’s camera module will take up more space than the S20, and it is not immediately clear why those lenses are placed farther apart on the S20 Ultra. The answer might be really simple, however. That periscope camera, which sits at the bottom of the S20 Ultra, is placed horizontally inside that module. The zoom camera takes up more space, which is why a periscope system is used — here’s a similar periscope camera concept from a Samsung competitor.

Regardless of how big the camera bump will be, the Galaxy S20 phones will be among the best Android handsets that you’ll be able to buy in stores in the first quarter of the year.