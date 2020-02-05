While having your own cat or dog can be quite a rewarding feeling in its own right, it’s only natural to be flummoxed from time-to-time. And sometimes, “time-to-time” is more like, all of the time. If there’s one thing that’s particularly annoying about having a pet — especially if they are one that’s constantly shuffling between outside and indoors — is their uncanny knack for tracking mud, dirt, grime (and everything else in between) into your home. Of course, this is only just the beginning of what is, ultimately, a huge nuisance. Now you have to physically wipe them down before they do any more damage. This is, inherently, an enormously difficult task. It’s a bit easier to do if you have wipes specifically designed to quickly and comfortably clean your pet without them fussing too much. Luckily, there are plenty of wipes that do just that. In addition to cleaning your pet after they’ve been outside all day, these wipes are also a great way to keep your animal clean in between baths. This is especially important for dogs who, quite notoriously, do not like to be bathed AT ALL. So we’ll go through some of the best pet wipes — for dogs and cats — and you can find the best one for your own situation. Godspeed, gentle pet lover.

Best Hypoallergenic Pet Wipes

Allergies, of course, can ruin any good thing. This even goes for something as simple as a pet wipe. But if you want to prevent the onset of an allergic reaction from your pet, you might want to opt for a hypoallergenic pet wipe like Pogi’s Grooming Wipes. These 8″ x 9″ wipes are made with Aloe Vera, Vitamin E, and Hawaiian Awapuhi to help preserve your pet’s coat, give them renewed shine, and of course, remove dirt and grime. They’re made completely free of parabens, alcohol, and harsh chemicals, making them a great hypoallergenic option for all sorts of pets. They’re also great for the environment, as they’re made from 100% sustainably harvested bamboo fiber. Additionally, they’re perfect for larger dogs, as the quilted wipes are big enough and thick enough for the heaviest coats. Whether it’s to clean their paws, shine their coat, or wash their butts, these hypoallergenic and fresh smelling wipes are perfect for dogs and cat of all ages and sizes.

Best Value Pet Wipes

In terms of overall value, Nature’s Miracle Deodorizing Spring Water Wipes are, quite literally, unrivaled. For an incredibly low price, you’re getting pet wipes made with an advanced deep-cleansing formula that utilizes moisturizing conditioners to leave your dog or cat’s skin and coat healthy and shiny. They’re completely alcohol-free, so they’re mild enough to use every day, if need be. These deodorizing spring water wipes can swiftly eliminate dirt, dander, and tough odors. They essentially can be used in-between baths, especially if your pet routinely puts up as much resistance as possible during their standard cleaning sessions. They’re also perfect for a quick once-over after a walk in the park or a labor-intensive hike. Either way, you’re getting great bang-for-your-buck with these wipes, regardless of the extent to which you’re using them.

Best All-Natural Pet Wipes

For those who prefer something that’s all-natural, these PUPMATE Pet Wipes for Dogs & Cats are a fantastic option. These extra moist and thick wipes can be used for dogs and cats of any age, size, and weight. They can even double as a bath wipe for your pet, giving you an easier method of cleaning them when it comes down to it. These wipes are all-natural and contain a bevy of high-quality ingredients like fresh Aloe Vera & Vitamin E; both of which can help give your animal a reinvigorated, shiny coat. The Pupmate Pet Wipes are also perhaps the softest wipes on the market, and your dog won’t mind it when you wipe down their paws after their walks. For everyday use, these all-natural wipes are a great choice.