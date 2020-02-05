The smell emanating from the kitchen when you’re baking fresh pastries is an unrivaled one. Wafting throughout your house in just the right way to attract everyone to the kitchen is what every baker dreams of. In order to get to that moment, you’re going to need to put in a lot of effort during preparation. Whether you’re baking a pie, cake, biscuit, croissant, or cookies, you have to start from somewhere. Working with ingredients like flour, eggs, and butter, it can take some effort to combine them all. Getting the result you want when it comes to making dough is made easier with a pastry cutter. This handy device will help you cut through wet and dry ingredients and intertwine them before you bake it. You’ll be getting the texture and taste you want with properly mixed ingredients. We’ve found three of the best pastry cutters on the market and highlighted them below to give you a leg up when you’re trying to get everyone into the kitchen.

Best Value Pastry Cutter

Providing you with a great option that won’t leave a huge dent in your wallet, the Spring Chef Dough Blender is a perfect addition to your kitchen. This will actually make you want to bake more, as it is so easy to use. This professional pastry cutter has heavy duty, stainless steel blades that are sturdy and durable. They are twice as thick as competing blades, which makes using it even easier. This will help you make even flakier and fluffier biscuits, pie crusts, pizza doughs, scones, pastries and more. The amount of time it takes to get pieces of butter mixed in with flour will surprise you, as it usually is much longer without this type of utensil. Don’t even think about using a fork or even a potato masher, as they won’t produce the same high-quality results. The grip on the handle is soft, which makes holding this not as much of a chore. It will save your wrist and hand in the long run, as the movement won’t take a toll. The thick rubber on the handle is good for those with arthritis. This can also be used to chop fruit, vegetables, nuts, mash up baby food or even make salsa or guacamole.

Best Pastry Cutter Set

Want to guarantee that people will rave about your homemade biscuits? You should first pick up the K&S Artisan Pastry Cutter Set and then make sure you follow a good recipe. While you’re making the dough, you can use the stainless steel pastry cutter to help combine your ingredients. It is heavy duty and durable, so you can really work that butter in. This is just an easy thing to use when you need to combine wet and dry ingredients. The ergonomic grip and rubber handle make it easier to hold and maneuver it. The grip is non-slip, so even when you’re working hard, it will stay in your grasp. The thin blades cut through hard and soft dough with ease and it is made completely with FDA-approved materials. Along with the pastry cutter, you’ll also get five different cookie and biscuit cutters in gradually increasing size. All of them have a stainless steel handle as well to push down on the dough and cut it to the size you want. You can make pastries, pizza, donuts, ravioli, pasta, biscuits, crumpets, tarts, cookies, scones, English muffins, eggs or pancakes using what comes in this set. But those aren’t the only things that come with this, as you’ll also be receiving two different dough scrapers. One is rounded that will work great in clearing out a bowl and getting all of the ingredients. The other has more jagged edges to cutting through dough as you scraper it out. It’s a great gift set for anyone in your life.

Best Scraper and Chopper

If you are more concerned about combining things in a bowl and cutting the dough together as you go, you should use an Anmarko Stainless Steel Metal Griddle Scraper Chopper. This is a great dough cutter as it has markings etched into it to know how big of a piece you should be cutting. This should be used for sectioning off parts of dough, pie crusts and also chopping salads. It is made from stainless steel that is hygienic and non-reactive. This is great for gathering your ingredients in a bowl. The non-slip rubber handle is comfortable to use and is ergonomically designed to be easy on your wrists and hand. The thickness of the blade is 1/32 of an inch.