When you have a newborn child, you want to do everything you can to protect them. Obviously, there are certain things you can control and certain things you can’t. You don’t know what they’ll be allergic to until they have a reaction to it. But something that you can do right off the bat to try and prevent any type of rash or breakout is to use baby laundry detergent when you wash their clothes. Baby laundry detergents often have no scent and have fewer ingredients, making them safer for your child. If you’ve seen that your son or daughter has sensitive skin, you may want to go this route. Now, figuring out which one is best for you may be difficult, but that’s why we’re here. We’ve done our research and made our picks for the three best options when it comes to baby laundry detergent on the market. Without further ado, let’s take a look at our choices.

Best Laundry Detergent for Newborns

If you want to be extra careful with your new bundle of joy, you know there aren’t many stones you’ve left unturned when it comes to reading up on how exactly to handle life as a new parent. A great option for those looking for laundry detergent for their newborn is Dreft Stage 1. This laundry detergent is specifically formulated for newborn clothing as it is hypoallergenic. You’ll get two bottles that hold 50 ounces of detergent with this purchase. It is the number one recommended baby detergent by pediatricians and has been trusted by mothers for over 80 years. This is also recommended by Pampers as the best option for your young one. This liquid detergent should be measured in the cap and for more heavily soiled loads, you should use more detergent. It is tough on stains but gentle on your baby’s skin. If you are pleased with Dreft, you can continue with them as your baby grows, as they offer Stage 2 for active babies as well as other related products.

Best Laundry Detergent for Tough Stains

Babies can be messy. That’s not an earth-shattering statement. But if you’re trying to combat some of the toughest stains, you should try Seventh Generation Concentrated Baby Laundry Detergent. With this two pack of 40-ounce bottles, you’ll be able to do 106 medium loads. That’ll last you quite a long time (we hope). This detergent is meant to do battle against diaper disasters, milk stains, fruit spots and any type of baby food spill. The formula does not include any synthetic fragrances, dyes or artificial brighteners. It is an EPA Safer Choice Certified product that was designed with children’s safety in mind. This uses safer ingredients without sacrificing quality or performance. They have both you, your child’s health and the clothes in mind. It is a USDA-certified bio-based product made up of 95% plant based ingredients from renewable sources. The concentrated detergent gets out stains and works in both high efficiency and standard washing machines. It has quadruple enzyme stain fighters that work hard to pull out even the toughest stains to get rid of. You can get this with or without a scent, and if you choose to get one with a scent, it is offered in Fresh Scent or Geranium Blossom and Vanilla.

Best Natural Laundry Detergent for Babies

If you’re worried about your baby’s sensitive skin, then you’re probably worried about what exactly is in the laundry detergent you’re using to wash their clothes. With Puracy Natural Liquid Laundry Detergent, you can rest a little easier. This is enzyme-based and hypoallergenic, protecting your son or daughter. This is made from safe, plant-based ingredients that produces less waste. With the 24 fluid ounce bottle, you’re creating less plastic, using less water and energy with accurate dosing, leading to a better planet. This has proven performance against stains and was created by doctors to work for sensitive skin and allergy sufferers. There aren’t any sulfates, bleach, phosphates, petrochemicals, animal by-products, chlorine, perfumes, gluten, tree-nut allergens, dyes or other toxic chemicals, meaning you can feel safe using this on your baby’s or own clothes. It works best with delicate or dark clothing, especially microfiber towels and cloth diapers. It is 10x more concentrated to get you a better clean. The bottle has a pump lid to make dispensing it for your load easier.