I know I’m very, very late to the game, but I just started watching The Mandalorian and it’s so good. I was a huge fan of the original Star Wars movies as a kid, but nothing that has been released after the original three has really appealed to me. Some of them are entertaining, sure, but to me they really lack the feel that the originals had. The stories aren’t as interesting, the characters aren’t as compelling, and the writing just isn’t on par with what we have come to expect from blockbuster movies these days. That said, The Mandalorian is a completely different story. It pulls you in right from the get-go, and it just keeps getting better and better. If you subscribe to Disney+ and you somehow haven’t already watched it, you really have to check it out even if you’re like me and you’re not a fan of Star Wars movies. If you don’t have Disney+ or if you’re not way behind like me and you’ve already seen the show, don’t worry because there’s plenty more out there to watch.

Those of you who actually keep up with new releases and don’t fall behind like me are undoubtedly looking for the latest and greatest new shows to check out. If you’re debating which series to start binge-watching next, it’s time to look to the internet’s hive mind for guidance.

People who use the TV Time app on iOS or Android know that it’s one of the best ways to keep track of all the different series you’re watching across all platforms, from traditional TV and Netflix to premium channels like HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and every other top streamer out there. Beyond that, however, it’s also a great way to see what everyone else is watching.

The company behind the TV Time app anonymizes its data and uses it to compile weekly lists that highlight the different shows people are binge-watching. If you’re wondering what to check out next, these lists are always a great place to start.

This week’s list, like most of TV Time’s roundups, is dominated by Netflix. Five of the top-10 shows this week are Netflix originals, including the shows in the #1 and #2 spots. The debut season of Ragnarok comes in at #1 this week, while the new season of BoJack Horseman propelled the show to #2. Netflix’s new show October Faction is #5 on this week’s list, Rise of Empires: Ottoman is #6, and Money Heist comes in at #10. That covers all of Netflix’s shows that cracked the top-10 in the latest TV Time roundup, and you can see the rest of the list down below.

Image Source: TV Time

Image Source: Apple