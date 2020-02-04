PlayStation fans have been anxiously waiting for Sony to finally send out press invites ahead of the rumored February PlayStation Meeting 2020 event, but that didn’t happen. Seven years ago, Sony invited the media on January 31st to attend the PS4 press conference that took place three weeks later. That gives Sony only a few days to announce an event that would take place in late February, at best. But a new report claims that the PlayStation 5 press conference will take place in March, with invitations to be sent out later this month.

An insider who has shared plenty of information about the PS5 before took to Twitter to say that the keynote will happen in March, as previously stated on the same account:

The PlayStation media event (as previously stated on this account) is in March. Invitations will be sent out to investors and media in February pic.twitter.com/oJ6o0I3t0e — PlayStation (@PSErebus) January 31, 2020

DUALSHOCK 5 will be on display at the Games Developer Conference after its initial reveal at a separate event in March pic.twitter.com/s32U8cecsn — PlayStation (@PSErebus) January 31, 2020

Do not dispose of, trade or sell your PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 or PlayStation 4 games. See you in March. Not February. March pic.twitter.com/lXOjKUMCCG — PlayStation (@PSErebus) January 31, 2020

We did cover @PSErebus‘s claims before, when the anonymous leaker said that PS5 preorders will begin in March with the console set to be released in mid-November.

If you wanna stack it up man you gotta work for it. Pre orders for PlayStation 5 begin in March pic.twitter.com/amBhIMU0Zr — PlayStation (@PSErebus) December 28, 2019

However, he didn’t reveal an actual date for the PS5 press event before, and the loose March preorder date seemed to suggest a February press event. Soon after that, we saw a large number of leaks that said the console will be unveiled in February and hit stores in October. These contradictory reports have left things up in the air a bit, but more and more claims now seem to indicate a March launch with preorders to follow soon after.

@PSErebus also said the console will cost $499, a detail we’ve seen in other unconfirmed leaks.

At the end of the day, these are all unconfirmed rumors and should be treated accordingly. However, it sure looks like February isn’t going to be the month we finally get to see the PlayStation 5’s design. But an announcement is due soon, almost certainly before E3 2020. That’s because Sony already confirmed it’s not going to attend the show for a second consecutive year. That’s an unexpected decision, considering that Sony included the gaming event in its PS4 launch schedule. It’s actually at E3 2013 that Sony first showed off the design of the PlayStation 4 and revealed its price. In the initial February launch event that same year, Sony only revealed the console’s specs and features.