Samsung will only reveal the price tiers of its new Galaxy S20 flagship next week, but we already have several reports that tell us what the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra will cost. The latest one comes from Korea and delivers the same claims as the price leaks for Europe and America that we showed you earlier. You’ll have to spend more money to buy a new Galaxy S model this year. Even the cheapest Galaxy S20 will be more expensive than you think. On top of that, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the best S20 version you could ask for, will cost just as much as the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung’s new clamshell foldable phone.

The Galaxy S20 starts at 1.25 million won ($1,052), while the S20+ and S20 Ultra will cost 1.35 million won ($1,137) and 1.60 million won ($1,347) in Korea, Daum says. Comparatively, the S10 series was priced at 899,000 won (S10e), 1.10 million won (S10), and 1.93 million (S10+) last year. The report notes the S20 will be available in a single version, when it comes to storage (128GB), while the Ultra will come with 512GB of flash memory onboard. The report doesn’t explain whether Samsung will sell both 4G and 5G versions of the S20 and S20+ in the region.

The Galaxy S20 phones will be available for preorder on February 14th in the country for two weeks. Buyers who order the handsets online will get them on March 2nd, the report said, while in-stores sales will start on March 6th. The S20 and S20+ will be available in light blue, gray, and white, with KT getting an exclusive version of the S20+, while the S20 Ultra will only come in gray and black.

Separately, Yonhap News notes that the Galaxy Z Flip foldable will cost 1.6 million won ($1,347), just as much as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The report lists the same prices for the three Galaxy S20 models as Daum.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip phones on February 11th, with preorders rumored to start on the same day in some markets, including the US. The Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra will be bundled with free Galaxy Buds+ earphones during preorders, at least in the US, according to a different leak. It’s unclear if the same promo will run in other markets.