Disney aired several new movie trailers during Super Bowl 54 on Sunday night, and we all expected to see new Black Widow footage. We also hoped for an Eternals teaser, but that didn’t happen. However, Marvel did surprise us with a 30-second clip packed with scenes from three upcoming Disney+ TV shows, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, which will premiere this year, as well as a quick teaser for next year’s Loki. It’s only a 30-second clip, but it contains a lot more detail than we would have expected. Marvel just confirmed several of the big MCU Phase 4 rumors out there and teased how it might explain one of the last Endgame mysteries that need to be addressed.

Marvel’s first unexpected revelation about its Disney+ shows came earlier this year when it revealed WandaVision will hit Disney+ in fall 2020 rather than next spring. A few weeks later, we found out that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will also launch earlier than it was initially supposed to, in August rather than sometime in the fall. As for Loki, we knew filming was underway, but now we got to see a revealing glimpse at the upcoming TV show.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The clip shows us Sam (Anthony Mackie) training with the new Captain America shield, and we see Bucky (Sebastian Stan) in action as well. Marvel also confirmed that Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) will return, and we can see Captain America from behind in one shot. Interestingly enough, it appears it’s Wyatt Russell wearing the uniform, the actor who will play John Walker/US Agent in the show. As for Sam, Falcon’s new suit is also teased on one of the shots. Who is he chasing? The new Hydra, whatever that might be?

Image Source: Marvel

The official synopsis for the TV series was also released:

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall.

WandaVision

WandaVision is easily one of the most hotly anticipated Marvel TV series considering what Marvel said about it so far and all the rumors surrounding it. The brief trailer above shows us many scenes from the sitcom aspect of the series. Supposedly, the first three episodes have the vibe of a ’60s TV show, and we’ll get to see Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) forming the couple they always wished they could be. Vision, of course, is dead following the events of Infinity War and Endgame, so all of this must be happening in Wanda’s mind.

Image Source: Marvel

But the short trailer does confirm a rumor that we saw before: Wanda’s twins. You’ll miss it if you’re not pausing the clips for details, but those two babies are in one of the scenes wher they’re spitting out their pacifiers from their cribs (image above). A previous scene teases a pregnant Wanda as well.

If the twins are real, then some of the WandaVision rumors tied to them might also be real — there was one report that said Quicksilver, Wanda’s brother who died in Age of Ultron, will appear in the film. Also, the clip teases Wanda’s Scarlett Witch’s costume. We know that Wanda will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year, and rumors say she’ll be the surprise villain of the film.

The synopsis also teases that Wanda and Vision’s life together isn’t real:

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems

Loki

The most exciting Phase 4 spoiler, however, concerns the second TV series that Marvel confirmed will tie into Doctor Strange 2, thus confirming that the God of Mischief will come in contact with the characters from the main MCU timeline.

Image Source: Marvel

When we last saw Loki back in Endgame, that was the 2012 version of the character. He’s still the bad guy who just attacked Earth, and he was supposed to be taken to Asgard before the Avengers interfered in that timeline. That Loki escaped using the Tesseract, and we have no idea where he went.

What’s interesting about the Loki TV series is that it’ll show us this Loki in a time-traveling adventure. But how can Loki hop through time without having access to actual time-traveling suits and Pym particles? The new Loki is one of the last remaining mysteries from Endgame, of course.

There’s only one scene in the trailer above for the Loki series, in which see Loki saying a somewhat familiar phrase. “I’m going to burn this place to the ground,” he quips, in Thanos fashion. But what is this place? Well, his prison-like jumpsuit has “TVA” written all over it, which is short for the Time Variance Authority from the comics. That’s the organization that monitors time travel and alternate timelines, and now we know it’s going to play a role in the MCU moving forward.

Loki won’t premiere until sometime next year, which explains why we have so little footage from the Disney+ series.

Image Source: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock