We’ve been telling you the Galaxy S20 phones will be more expensive than their predecessors for a while now, as the purported European prices leaked a few times already. Yes, the Galaxy S20 phones will be better in every way than the Galaxy S10 phones from last year, but Samsung will be hiking the prices of all three phone versions. Several leaks have said that the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra will be more expensive than the S10e, S10, and S10+ that they’re replacing. Now, the latest S20 rumor finally gives us pricing in the US for the three upcoming new phones, and it’s not great news. In fact, it looks like all three phones will be more expensive people might be expecting.

According to Jon Prosser, T-Mobile’s prices have leaked and we’re looking at $999 for the Galaxy S20 5G, $1,199 for the Galaxy S20+ 5G, and $1,399 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

According to my source within T-Mobile: T-Mobile US pricing for Galaxy S20 devices: S20 – $999

S20+ – $1,199

S20 Ultra – $1,399 Thoughts? — Jern (@jon_prosser) February 3, 2020

We’ll remind you that Samsung is doing things differently this year when it comes to connectivity. All three versions will come with 5G support, whereas last year, only a fourth high-end Galaxy S10 5G model supported 5G connectivity. But Samsung will also release 4G-only versions of the S20 and S20+, which should be cheaper than their 5G equivalents.

Don’t know if this makes it better, but apparently all T-Mobile variants ship with at least band N71 for 600mHz 5G. Even the base S20. — Jern (@jon_prosser) February 3, 2020

As you can see in the tweet above, these prices are believed to be for the 5G models of each S20 phone. But how much of a premium will Samsung charge for 5G? A leak that revealed European prices said the 4G phones will cost €100 less than their 5G counterparts. Assuming Samsung does the same thing in America, then the 4G versions of the S20 and S20+ could be priced at $899 and $1,099, respectively. As a reminder, the Ultra only comes with 5G support.

At $899, the Galaxy S20 would cost $200 more than the iPhone 11, which seems unthinkable. The S20, with all its beefed-up specs, won’t be faster than the iPhone 11, which Apple says has been the company’s best-selling iPhone model since it was first released back in September. The Galaxy S20 will have a 120Hz display and a triple-lens camera on the back, compared to the iPhone’s 60Hz screen and dual-lens shooter. If it means saving $200 though, we’re not sure prospective buyers will really care.

Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 press conference is set for February 11th, at which point we’ll learn everything there is to know about the new S20 lineup.