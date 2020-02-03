The Super Bowl wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without drama and controversy, and there was plenty of both in Sunday night’s big game. The San Francisco 49ers were up 20-10 halfway through the fourth quarter and appeared to be in control of the game. But by the time the 2-minute warning would arrive, the Kansas City Chiefs would have pulled ahead on their way to a 31-20 win. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled to poke holes in the 49ers defense through most of the game, throwing two interceptions on the way to a 20-10 deficit. Things started coming together in the second half though, when the effects of a huge missed opportunity and a big penalty late in the first half rippled through the rest of the game for the Niners. Mahomes would go on to turn things around in the later stages of the game, finishing 26-of-42 with 286 passing yards, 29 yards rushing, and two touchdown passes. That was good enough to make him the MVP of Super Bowl 54, and Andy Reid’s 222nd career win would be his first Super Bowl victory.

Of course, the Super Bowl also wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without a ton of great commercials, and Super Bowl 54 didn’t disappoint. A single spot with 30 seconds of ad time cost a whopping $5.6 million during the Super Bowl broadcast in 2020, so you had better believe the companies paying that astronomical sum would want to get the most bang as possible for their buck. Some did better than others and in this post, we’ll run through the top 10 best Super Bowl commercials of 2020.

Before we get to all the great commercials from Super Bowl 54, we should also note that the Super Bowl halftime show was also pretty epic. Just as there’s always some controversy during the big game, there’s also always controversy when the halftime show is announced ahead of the game every year. There’s no denying that Shakira & J. Lo totally crushed it during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020 though, and you can watch the full performance right here:

With that out of the way, let’s get to the top 10 best commercials of Super Bowl 54. You’ll find them below in no particular order. Well, they’re almost in no particular order because there’s really no questions whatsoever which ad was the single best commercial of Super Bowl 54. That’s right, it’s Jeep’s brilliant Groundhog Day commercial starring none other than the legendary Bill Murray… and a groundhog.

Jeep® | “Groundhog Day” | Bill Murray | 02.02.2020

It’s “Groundhog Day” all over again as Jeep brand debuts a Big Game spot starring Bill Murray (in his first-ever national television commercial). But this time reliving the same day over and over again is always a new adventure when you’re driving the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Jeep. There’s only one.

For more than 75 years, the Jeep name has been indelibly associated with freedom, authenticity, adventure and passion. These are vehicles for “dreamers and doers” – forging extraordinary, uncommon bonds between themselves and their owners, because adventure is found in every Jeep vehicle’s DNA. The Jeep badge stands for more than a brand. In truth, it’s a badge of honor.

“Big Game” Spot | Marvel Studios | Disney+

The Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki are coming soon to Disney+.

Loretta | Google Super Bowl Commercial 2020

A man reminisces about the love of his life with a little help from Google.

See something in this story you want to try for yourself? Here are a few tips to get you started.

First you’ll need the Google Assistant. If you don’t already have it, you can learn more at https://assistant.google.com

00:12 “Show me photos of me and Loretta”

To use the Assistant to pull up photos, make sure you and your favorite people are tagged in your Google Photos. Then just say, “Hey Google, show me photos of me and [their name]”

00:21 “Remember, Loretta hated my mustache.”

To try this one, just say, “Hey Google, remember…” and then whatever you’d like the Assistant to help you recall later. Like “Hey Google, remember Dad’s shoe size is 8 and half” or “remember Maria loves lilies.” Then, to see everything you’ve asked the Assistant to remember, just say, “Hey Google, what did I tell you to remember?”

00:39 “Show me photos from our anniversary”

To see photos from a wedding, anniversary, birthday, or graduation, you’ll need a Google Photos account, and you’ll also need to tell your Assistant the specific date. Just say something like, “Hey Google, remember my anniversary is May 18th” or “remember Mark’s birthday is March 30th.” Then you can use that information in many ways, like “Hey Google, show me photos from our anniversary” or “Hey Google, remind me to buy flowers on Mark’s birthday.”

00:51 “Play our favorite movie.”

First, tell your Google Assistant what your favorite movie is by saying, “Hey Google, our favorite movie is Casablanca.” Once you’ve purchased your favorite movie on Google Play Movies or YouTube, all you have to say is, “Hey Google, play our favorite movie” and the movie will start playing.

Doritos® | The Cool Ranch Long Form feat. Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott

The ranch just got cooler-er. Watch Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott reach for the sky and drop it down low in the extended cut of our winner-takes-all western showdown. #Doritos #CoolRanchDance Download http://www.getsway.app for iOS and get in on the #CoolRanchDance action.

NEXT 100 || NFL Super Bowl LIV Commercial

A kick return 100 years in the making. Here’s to the next 100 and the game’s future stars!

Jason Momoa Comfortable Super Bowl Ad 2020 | Rocket Mortgage

Watch Jason Momoa get comfortable in the one place he can truly be himself. It’s, um, pretty wild. What isn’t wild is the idea that financing your home can be as comfortable as living in it. Rocket Mortgage® offers a personalized experience centered around you.

Facebook Groups: Ready to Rock? with Chris Rock and Sylvester Stalone I Super Bowl 2020

Facebook Groups are an everyday resource where you can connect over things you care about – a place to exchange new recipes, learn what’s happening in your neighborhood, seek or receive support around new life events, or simply bond over things like Super Bowl, Sylvester Stallone or Chris Rock. Whatever your interest, there is a Facebook Group for you! Are you ready to rock?

Smaht Pahk | 2020 Hyundai Sonata | Hyundai

It’s not a ghost car, it’s just wicked smart. Sorry, we meant smaht. Watch this year’s big game commercial and see how Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David “Big Papi” Ortiz react to one of the Sonata’s newest and smartest features: Remote Smart Parking Assist. All while paying homage to their beloved Boston.

MTN DEW Zero Sugar. As Good As The Original | Extended Cut

Your insatiable thirst for DEW just got quenched in a terrifying way: new #MTNDEWZeroSugar! As good as the original, maybe even better? Now with all of the things you love from the original DEW flavor, featuring Bryan Cranston, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Zero Sugar.

Tom Brady’s Big Announcement • Hulu • Commercial

According to the script we gave Tom Brady to read, Hulu doesn’t just have live sports.

It has your favorite TV channels, plus the greatest shows, movies and originals of all time.

Image Source: Jeep, YouTube