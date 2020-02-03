Having a patio certainly has its fair share of perks. It’s a great place to hang out, relax, and enjoy the outdoors without actually having to leave your property. Unfortunately, if you’re someone who lives in an area where the seasons change, you don’t have the luxury of using the patio year-round — well, unless you’re a big fan of sitting outside in frigid temperatures (unlikely). In the meantime, however, you probably need to find a way to preserve your patio furniture without having to drag them inside of the house, garage, shed, etc. And chances are, most of these items are far too cumbersome to store, anyway. You’d be remiss not to purchase a few covers that can easily preserve your patio furniture until the warm weather returns. Even if you don’t live in a cold-weather state, having some covers to protect your stuff can’t hurt in the long run — especially if you only use your patio for special events and parties. So we’ll take a look at some of the best patio furniture covers out there on the web today to help you decide which ones to incorporate into your patio preservation methods, so to speak. Chances are, you might want to get them all.

Best Table Cover

Patio tables are probably the number one item you’re going to want to keep preserved — especially if it’s for an extended period of time. If you’re looking for a cover that can fit over a large table, as well as its set of chairs, the ULTCOVER Rectangular Patio Heavy Duty Table Cover is a great choice. It’s made out of tough, durable canvas that can help protect any type of outdoor furniture from the elements. With dimensions of 90L” x 64W” x 28H”, it can encompass most tables, along with 4-6 standard chairs, all in one. The cover is also totally UV-resistant and made with super high-quality 600D polyester canvas complex with eco-friendly backing for no-nonsense protection; especially in the rain. And if you’re using it simply to cover your set from rain for a night, it’s really easy to take on and off. Plus, it’s made with structured air vents on two sides that will stay open and prevent wind lofting, as well as plastic clippers and heavy-duty elastic drawcords that are secured to table legs for a perfect and tight fit. Best of all, it comes with a three-year warranty, making this, essentially, a completely worry-free purchase from the start.

Best Chair Cover

Now, if you have bigger chairs — basically the patio equivalent of a recliner/leisure chair — then you’re going to need individual covers for each of them. Luckily, these Vailge Patio Chair Covers do just the trick. This particular pack comes with two large chair covers for bigger sized lounge chairs. Of course, you can get them in small and medium sizes, as well as four-packs if you have a full set of chairs. These covers are made from 100% 600D Oxford fabric that is both UV-stabilizing and water-resistant, which fully protects it against outdoor elements like sun, dirt, rain, and snow, amongst others. It provides your chair with a snug and adjustable fit, thanks to a built-in elastic hem cord with toggles. Plus, padded handles make it super easy to take on and off, while the air vents help reduce condensation from building up inside of it and wind lofting for full-on protection.

Best Sofa Cover

Similarly, patio sofas and loveseats need their own individual covers as well. This Duck Covers Ultimate Patio Sofa Cover is a great choice in that regard. It’s made with a durable, water-resistant material to protect your furniture against the rain, as well as high-moisture climates. And like the aforementioned models, it also contains UV-stability that reduces fading. The Duck cover also features adjustable nylon straps with side release buckles and a shock cord with locks to keep your patio sofa firmly in place. It’s recommended to take any cushions off before storing your furniture. The cover can fit any sofa with dimensions up to 79W” x 37D” x 35H”.