While plenty of people have just doodled on their pieces of paper either during class or even at work, nothing really worthwhile usually comes from that. But for those who are truly talented when it comes to art, that’s a great place to start with some designs. Art is a large umbrella under which many different styles of creativity take place. Some people can sculpt while others can draw. For those who are unbelievable at painting, there are even more ways to perfect that craft. You may have seen experimental painting practices of just throwing paint at a large wall canvas or reveled in the styles of Jackson Pollock. If you’re someone who has painted with knives before, you know how satisfying it can look on a big canvas. Smearing your paints and crafting murals can be done intricately when you have a painting knife set. There are different shapes of knives that allow you to work delicately and in broad strokes. If this is a preferred method of painting of yours or you just want to try it, we’ve picked our favorite knife sets for you to check out below. Let’s take a look.

Best Expanded Knife Set

For those who have experimented with knife painting before and want to give it a full go with a full set of instruments, reach for the CONDA 11 Piece Stainless Steel Spatula Palette Set. You’ll get 11 pieces of equipment with this set, all of which cover your standard paint knife styles. Each high quality knife has been handcrafted from the finest stainless steel blades that resist wear and tear and corrosion. These won’t be affected by acrylics either, as they’re sturdy and durable. The diverse sizes and shapes in this set open up a lot of different styles for the canvas. They range from fairly long to just slightly longer than a thumbnail, allowing you to create as you see fit. These are great for mixing, spreading, scumbling, scratching, painting large murals or even theater set pieces. They work with paint, modeling paste, texture gels, aggregates and plaster. All of these are 100% handmade and have consistent flexibility. They all are easy to grip and are built to hold for a long time. It also won’t hurt you to give these a try, as they come with a full-year, money back warranty.

Best Five-Piece Set

If you’re in need of a smaller set that will certainly handle many painting jobs, you should check out the Studio 71 5-Piece Painting Knife Set. These have assorted shapes for a variety of techniques and styles. These are great for mixing colors and for applying thicker coats. Each one has a stainless steel blade with a wood handle that is constructed to last for a long time. These are all versatile and provide many different applications. The primary use for these is to mix colors and can be used for pigments, gesso textures and more. The edges of each blade are sharpened to help with any cutting and the wood handles are extremely comfortable to hold, making those long painting sessions more endurable. You can also buy multiple five-piece sets if you want to gift one to someone as well as keep one for yourself.

Best Standard Painting Knife

Having just one painting knife may seem like a tough task if you want to do this style of painting for a long time, but everyone has to start somewhere. Why not let that start be with a knife designed by the person who hosted The Joy of Painting? With a Martin/F. Weber Bob Ross Number 10 Standard Painting Knife, you can learn how to paint with a knife. You’ll achieve optimal results with the technique used by this knife. It is made from high quality materials that won’t rust or corrode over time. The stainless steel blade is easy to use and manufactured with care. Each knife is individually tested for quality and whether or not it reaches performance standards. It is meant for both novices and professionals who are working on wet-on-wet painting techniques. It is made in the USA and comes with just the one knife. So if you’re at all aiming to be like Bob Ross, this is a great place to start with your painting knife collection.