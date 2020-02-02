Netflix arrivals and departures
By Jacob Siegal
February 2nd, 2020 at 10:44 AM

February is a day or two shorter than other months this leap year, but that doesn’t explain just how quiet this month is for new releases on Netflix. The lineup is relatively barren, but there are a few highlights worth keeping an eye out for. The first is the new series Locke & Key, based on the comics of the same name. I wasn’t exactly bowled over by the trailer, but the story is fascinating and I’m excited to see how it transitions to the screen.

The one movie that caught my eye is Horse Girl, in which Sarah (Alison Brie), “an awkward woman with a fondness for crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows, finds her increasingly lucid dreams trickling into her waking life.” I’m not sure what that means, but the trailer alone has this at the top of my queue.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of February 2nd, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, February 3rd

Tuesday, February 4th

Wednesday, February 5th

  • Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
  • #cats_the_mewvie
  • The Pharmacist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Thursday, February 6th

Friday, February 7th

Saturday, February 8th

Departures

None

  • Nothing is leaving Netflix!

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in February, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.

Image Source: Locke & Key | Netflix
