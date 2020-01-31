Anybody who has pets or kids knows that their house is going to be far from picturesque while they are young. Spills, messes, accidents and disasters are bound to happen and they are bound to be frequent. When it comes to dings and scratches in your furniture, there’s only so much you do about it. Some people just won’t own really expensive furniture or electronics in their house for those formative years. Others will do their best to handle anything that happens to their belongings. If you have any type of wood furniture or a wood floor, scratches and dings are commonplace. In order to keep up appearances, you can use some furniture repair markers. These repair markers can match up with your wood and cover up any gouges that may be prominent. Take a look at the three sets of furniture repair markers we’ve handpicked for you and get excited for when your pet and kids are older and you likely don’t have to worry about your furniture any longer.

Best Furniture Marker / Wax Stick Combo Set

There are many different ways that your wood and furniture could become damaged. To help you conquer just about any type of nick or scuff, pick up the Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers. This will work sell with scratches, stains, floors, tables, desks, carpenter pieces, bedposts, touch-ups, cover-ups or to repair molding. You’ll receive 17 different pieces in eight different colors. There are eight markers and eight wax sticks, plus a sharpener for the wax sticks. The eight colors that are offered are maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, gray, white and black. You won’t have to call a professional to handle any type of retouching of your scuffed furniture. These markers and wax sticks are 100% effective and permanent, so you have to make sure you have the right color for the piece of furniture that you’re using it on. It couldn’t be easier to use these, as you’ll just need to draw over the scratch and allow it to quickly dry. The scratches will disappear right away and they are safe to use on any type of wooden furniture. Katzco guarantees that you’ll be satisfied with these that they are offer a full money-back warranty.

Best Felt Tip Markers

Providing you with the precision you need to fill in the thinnest of scratches, the Ram-Pro Furniture Markers are a solid option. If you have any vintage furniture, this is the right choice, as it features 12 pieces in the set that can perform intricate work. You’ll be able to retouch just by drawing over any nicks, scuffs or dents and they’ll disappear in front of your eyes. You’ll get six felt tip markers and six wax sticks to help you fill any area in. Discoloration can be minimized and even erased with the help of these. The wax sticks are paper covered and can create carpenter-style stains to match wood finishes. The shades of sticks and markers you’ll be receiving are maple, cherry, mahogany, walnut, black and oak. This will work on scratched wood, wood-veneer, desk furniture, floors, trim, cabinets, tables, bedposts, doors, frames and other areas. This is guaranteed to perfectly match the shade every time.

Best Value Markers

For those who just want a quick fix when it comes to filling in a scratch or dent in their furniture, check out the Rejuvenate New Improved Colors Wood Furniture and Floor Repair Markers. These will make scratches disappear with any color wood. The shades included in this six pack of markers are maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany and espresso. Before you think of adding any finish, luster or shine to your wood, filling in any scratches and eliminate them forever. This covers unsightly gouges, scuffs, and damage, as it’ll help you in your kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, dining room or living room. If you need to custom blend the colors, you should start with the light color and then blend in the darker color afterwards. The before and after results will really blow you away for a cost-effective price.