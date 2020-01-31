Hiking is a passion shared by many. Through forests, canyons, creeks and mountains, there is some beautiful scenery to admire in the world. If you’re an avid hiker, you already realize the toll that it takes on your feet. One of the worst feelings is stepping in a puddle or creek and having to go through the rest of your day with wet shoes. Your feet get pruned and can blister easier, harming you in the long run. Having a boot dryer at your home is a smart way to make sure your shoes will dry properly, so they aren’t soaked and ruined for future use. The same goes for all kinds of shoes like cleats, sneakers, loafers and regular boots. Plus, you won’t have to deal with the overwhelming stench that comes with having soggy shoes. Below, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite boot dryers to keep your feet dry.

Best Multi-Purpose Boot Dryer

Did you get caught in a rainstorm? Did you come home and you’re completely soaked from your head to your toes? Warm up your clothing with the DryGuy DX Forced Air Boot Dryer and Garment Dryer. You’re able to dry up to four garments at a single time, thanks to the four forced-air tubes that are equipped. Whether you want to dry boots, sneakers, gloves, hats, shoes or other types of clothing, you’ll be able to with this device. The best feature of this directly deals with boots that are extremely tall. This dryer comes with two removable extension tubes that will work on boots up to 16 inches tall. So if you have snow boots or even stylish winter boots, you’ll be able to handle drying them with this. There’s a three hour timer on this, so you don’t have to constantly be watching it. There is a heat or no heat switch, so you can just have it blow air or warm air. But the rotary blower is extremely quiet, so it won’t make a ton of noise when you use it. It can heat up to 105°F, which is safe for liners, boots, and clothes. This helps eliminate odors and minimizes the growth of bacteria and mold. Most things will be dried between one to two hours. It has a six-foot power cord and is backed by a one-year warranty.

Best Energy-Efficient Boot Dryer

If you’re worried about your electric bill when you’re plugging in your devices, you won’t have to fret when you get the PEET Original 2-Shoe Electric Shoe and Boot Dryer. This gentle thermal convection eliminates wetness as well as sweat and odors from your footwear. This will keep your feet comfortable, healthy and dry. You’ll actually be keeping your footwear longer when you use this boot dryer, as it will last. This uses less electricity than a standard light bulb, as it silently dries and deodorizes over three to eight hours. This will also neutralize odors, so you won’t be walking around on stinky feet even when you don’t have shoes on. This safely and effectively dries leather, rubber, vinyl, neoprene, canvas, synthetic, fleece, microfiber, and more. So all of your footwear can be used with the PEET boot dryer, extending the life of your gear. This dryer is backed by an astounding 25-year warranty, meaning PEET puts its trust and assurance behind its products and you should to.

Best Portable Boot Dryer

The previous two boot dryers have been on stands but if you need more flexibility when you’re heating up your boots, the KOODER Boot Dryer is right for you. This will sanitize your shoes and eliminate odors, while protecting them from humidity. The cord is extremely strong, as it can withstand up to 20kg of pulling force while still being plugged in and working. The PTC heat generator is long-lasting and the air holes in the surface promote an even heat distribution. You’ll get 360 degrees of heat distribution, thanks to the rounded shape of the machine. You can heat two shoes at once and the cabinet surrounding the heat is not easily breakable. You’ll be able to set the temperature to precisely the mark that you want, giving you all the control. These can be rolled up and stored easily wherever you want to keep them.