We’ve all seen construction crews working on either the road, a building or somewhere else outside. You especially notice them when it comes to repaving a roadway, since you’ve probably been sitting in traffic the whole time wondering why everyone is going so slowly. You may have noticed them wearing a mask to keep hazardous vapors or dust from being breathed in. These types of masks are called respirators and they should be used by you at home if you’re handling anything toxic. Whether you’re clearing out possible asbestos, painting with paint that has toxic fumes, or even doing yard work if you have extreme allergies, you’re going to want to protect yourself. Using a respirator will help you breathe in only what you should be breathing in. If you’re never thought about using one before, don’t worry. We’ve done the homework for you and laid out our picks for the three best respirators out there. Check them out and stay healthy.

Best Respirator for Indoor or Outdoor Use

No matter where your job is, you can count on the BASE CAMP Dust Breathing Mask. This pollution mask is made from nylon which is extremely permeable. It is comfortable, breathable and won’t bother you in the hot weather. This has an adjustable nose clip and hangs from your ears with a removable hook and loop strap. It is convenient to use for anybody, as it can be measured to fit any wearer. This will effectively seal against your face and prevent any fogging. The mask won’t slip down your face either because you’ll be able to make it tight with the clip and strap. Along with the purchase of the mask, you’ll receive six extra dust filters that will keep out 99% of exhaust, dust, chemicals, particles, pollen, smoke, and fumes. It is suitable for people with pollen allergies working outdoors, as well as for someone woodworking, painting, running, cycling, mowing and hiking. The dual, one-way discharge valves and mesh material design makes the air resistance smaller while not at all limiting filtration. You can also get this mask in four different colors: black, blue, red and dark green.

Best Hypoallergenic Respirator

There are so many vapors, gases or particles that could do you damage, so why would you want a mask that you’re allergic to? The GVS SPR457 Elipse P100 Dust Half Mask Respirator is made from soft thermo-plastic elastomer that is hypoallergenic. There’s no latex, silicone or odors on this easy-to-attach headband. This comes in either a small/medium size or a medium/large size, so you’ll need to adjust accordingly. This only weighs 130g and will fit perfectly to your face. The really unique thing about this particular mask is that it has a low profile, so it won’t hinder you while you’re using it. Your vision won’t be obstructed in any way and it is designed to fit the contours of your face. It features low breathing resistance to reduce the risk of any fatigue suffered by the user. It is NIOSH approved and has pleated HEPA filters. Reusable and replaceable filters are included with the purchase. This will keep you safe from wood dust, silica dust, asbestos, fibers, grain dust, mists, welding fumes and concrete.

Best Professional Respirator

For those who need to use a respirator for work, reach for the 3M Rugged Comfort Quick Latch Half Facepiece Reusable Respirator. Before you are even allowed to purchase this, you’ll have to prove you need it for professional use. You can buy this in a small, medium or large size to best accommodate your face. It has a quick latch design that offers an easy, one-touch drop down mechanism for putting it on and off while moving through a contaminated area. Each size has an adjustable head harness and long lasting polyester/spandex strips. It features a 3M Cool Flow Valve that is designed to extend exhalation and keep you more comfortable. This mask is made from silicone that is durable and stable while keeping a firm seal on your face. This one also has a low profile and the exhalation valve cover directs breath and moisture downward, so you won’t be fogging up. This is compatible with all 3M bayonet style cartridges and filters.