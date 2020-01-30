Does you little furry friend love to burrow their head in the grass, sand or dirt? There’s really no predicting what a puppy is going to do when they are outdoors. Maybe they’ll chase after a bird? Maybe they’ll try to eat every possible leaf, twig or acorn that is on the ground? Or they could potentially zig zag on their leash while tying you up in knots. But one thing is for certain: they’ll love to play. They’ll love it so much that they may not even realize it when stuff gets into their eyes. Rather than trying to splash water in your dog’s face to get something out, there’s another answer. Using eye wash can eliminate any type of debris that may have gotten into your dog’s eyes and treat any irritation quickly and efficiently. While having to get your dog to sit for this probably won’t be the most fun activity you’ll do with them, it will help them in the long run. So if your dog has a penchant for digging and rolling around in what they’ve dug up, you should probably keep any of these eye washes on hand at your house. Let’s take a look at our picks for the best eye washes for dogs.

Best Eye Wash for All Animals

Not only meant for man’s best friend, the Vetericyn Plus Eye Wash for Dogs will work on almost any pet. This can help treat your dog, of course, or your cat, horse, livestock or most other pets you’re keeping. This provides safe, effective relief to any wound or irritation in your pet’s eyes. This will also help remove debris that may be causing an irritation. You can use this up to three to four times a day to flush out the eyes. You should use this until any condition is no longer showing. It is safe to use around their nose and mouth, in case it trickles down or your dog fidgets while you’re trying to administer. It is recommended by veterinarians, so you can save yourself a trip to see them. All products made by Vetericyn are FDA-approved and manufactured under strict international guidelines. Each one is produced with scientific research and the eye wash is made to clear away nasty eye goop, discharge or staining. This doesn’t include any antibiotics or steroids.

Best Non-Bleaching Eye Wash

You just can’t be too safe when it comes to your dog’s eyes. That’s why the Miracle Care Eye Clear Sterile Eye Wash is a safe bet. This guarantees that it will cleanse your dog’s eyes without any kind of harmful bleaching or stinging irritation in the process. A four-ounce bottle of this will last you a while, as you only need to administer a few drops to have them start to work. These also come in one-ounce drops or cleansing wipes, which are very user-friendly. Eye Clear has been used since the 1960s by groomers and breeders to flush out the inside of dogs’ eyes. This formula is made from water, boric acid, sodium chloride, sorbic acid, sodium borate and edetate disodium. It will soothe as it irrigates the eye for a refreshing experience. This can be used multiple times a day if necessary.

Easiest Eye Wash to Dispense

While it’s never easy to have to give your dog any type of medicine or especially have them relax enough to look into their eyes, the Nutri-Vet Dog Eye Rinse is simple to use. It comes in a very simple squeeze bottle, so you can just have it hovering over your dog’s eye and let the drops fall in. The gentle formula is made from boric acid, purified water, sodium borate and sodium chloride. This will work for any size of dog and will remove debris from their eyes. This will also help eliminate tear stains, so that’s one less thing you’ll have to worry about. First, you’ll need to remove any excess matter from the eye corners and then just squeeze two to three drops in each eye for the most effective use. This will eliminate irritation caused by debris, dust, pollen or even ragweed. It comes in a four-ounce bottle that you can store easily in your medicine drawer or cabinet.