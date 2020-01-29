Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S20 in less than two weeks, and when it does, your eyes should be on the S20 Ultra 5G, which will be the most powerful smartphone Samsung has ever released. However, the S20 Ultra won’t be the only Android device to rock insane hardware this year, as Chinese smartphone makers will come out with competitive handsets in the coming weeks, many of which will be even more affordable than the Ultra.

To recap all the Galaxy S20 leaks, the Ultra will feature a 6.9-inch OLED 120Hz hole-punch screen with 3200 x 1440 resolution and in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 865 processor with built-in 5G connectivity, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB storage, microSD support, four-lens rear camera system with up to 100x digital zoom (108-megapixel wide, 48-megapixel periscope telephoto, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and Time-of-Flight lenses), 40-megapixel selfie camera, and 5,000 mAh battery with wireless charging and fast charging. The standard package, which features 12GB of RAM and 12GB of storage, will start at $1,300.

This brings us to Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker that will unveil a new series of flagship devices in just a few days. The Mi 10 series will include a Pro model, GizChina explains, which will feature S20 Ultra-grade specs:

The phone will rock a smaller 6.4-inch screen with Full HD resolution, but it’ll be powered by the same 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 processor. It should also ship with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a quad-lens camera system (108-, 16-, 12-, and 5-megapixel cameras), and a 5,250 mAh battery.

These are simply insane specs, rivaling some of the best laptops and desktops available. No matter how expensive the Mi 10 Pro might be, it’ll probably be cheaper than the S20 Ultra. If you’re buying the S20 Ultra, by the way, you should do so as soon as preorders kick off to get free Galaxy Buds+.

Then again, regardless of which phone you buy, any device with that much RAM and storage should last you several years. And let’s not forget that it’s only January. We’ll see plenty of other high-end phones like the S20 Ultra and Mi 10 Pro in the coming months, many of them from other Chinese smartphone vendors.