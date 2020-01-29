You’ve heard the term “going against the grain” before. If you consider yourself a unique person and not one to conform, you probably relate to that. But the grain really refers to wood and the grain inside of each piece. If you have wood products or wood furniture, you’re going to want to keep it looking nice. Worn down wood may be thought as vintage but it doesn’t look good in every house. Using wood polish on your furniture will make it look brand new, even if it is older. Similar to products that can keep your wood deck shining, these wood polishes make your home feel more like a home. It distinguishes the pieces and keeps them accented. There are different types of wood polishes, so we’ve highlighted three of the best out there to help you decide what you need. Take a look at our choices for the best wood polishes on the market.

Best Conditioning Oil Wood Polish

There are some different consistencies when it comes to wood polish. If you are looking for an oil to rub in, then the Howard Products FW0016 Wood Polish and Conditioner could be right for you. This 16 ounce bottle polishes all wood surfaces to a soft luster and adds a protective coating of Carnauba Wax and Beeswax. You’ll be getting that shine that you desire without much effort. This will introduce a conditioning oil into your wood that will feed it and, in turn, keep it from drying out and fading. Essentially, it’s providing nutrients for your wood and keeping it looking brand new. You’ll be enhancing the natural beauty and adding depth to the grain. This works on either finished or unfinished wood, so you don’t have to have a professionally finished table or chair to use this. This works perfectly on many types of antiques as well as doors, kitchen cabinets or even the trim in a room. The finish won’t deteriorate quickly and it is a great thing to add following a finish.

Best Wood Polish for Dark Wood

If you prefer the aesthetic of dark wood, you’re going to want to protect your furniture with the Old English Scratch Cover for Dark Woods Polish. This actually restores damaged wood and other wood surfaces, so you still be able to display your furniture even if it has a nick or a scratch. This will hide unsightly scratches and scrapes, as it covers over and keeps them hidden. You can use this on wood paneling, wood furniture, kitchen cabinets, tables, chairs, deck furniture and so much more. You’ll be able to bring out the beauty of your surfaces with Old English. It creates a protective shield that is practically impenetrable by dirt and moisture. This works nicely on wood, pine, maple, birch, oak and many others. It is also offered in a light woods polish as well. Even if you have a pet and it scratches up your wood furniture, this will help mask it. Some areas may seem darker than others after applied, but a quick touch up with Old English Oil will help even it out.

Best Spray Bottle of Wood Polish

For a way to clean your wood furniture as well as keep it polished, there’s the Pledge Multi-Surface Spray Antibacterial Wood Polish. This bottle comes with 9.7 ounces of citrus scented polish that not only smells good but also protects your furniture. This also serves as a multi-surface spray that will help get rid of spills. It is gentle on surfaces but tough on messes. It’s easy to apply, as you just need to hold down the spray trigger and it will create a stream. This will handle messes three times better than most cleaners and will get rid of dust with a cloth. It provides a citrus smell and will clean and polish your wood with just a simple spray. You can use this to clean or dust electronic equipment, entertainment units as well as pretty much any type of wood furniture. It is a versatile and helpful bottle to have in your home.