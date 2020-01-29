There’s that split second of panic that comes when taking a hot pot or pan off of the stove or out of the oven and then not knowing where you’re going to put it down. Looking around and seeing that you don’t want to put it down on your wood dining table, as it may very well leave a burn mark, is a tough realization. What you need is a trivet mat. Trivet mats, also know as hot pads, are kitchen items that you can put your hot or cold plates, pots, pans, dishes or any other kind of food carrying vessel on top of to keep both the food and your surfaces safe. They are durable, protective and a must have in any home. There are many different variations of them, including pot holders, that are bound to make your life a whole lot easier. We’ve handpicked three of our favorites to make sure you don’t suffer through that split second of panic any longer.

Best Wood Trivet

If you want a stylish trivet that will fit in with your kitchen or dining room decor, reach for the ANNA STAY Trivetrunner. This round wood set is perfect for the center of your table, as it can tolerate temperatures up to 300°F. You don’t have to worry about your tabletop being damaged when you utilize this, as it works with both hot and cold cookware. This is made from top quality materials that are food safe and BPA-free. You can wash it with soap and water if anything from your meal happens to spill on it or the bottom of your pan was dirty. You won’t need to have multiple trivets on your table at once, as you can stack multiple dishes on top of this one. It is also great to place teapots and teacups on. With the round wood trivet, you’ll also receive a set of matching coasters, which will really look great and protect your surfaces. The entire pack is fully covered by a one-year warranty, so it doesn’t hurt you to give this a try for your table.

Most Flexible Trivet Mat

For something that has a little more give and can be used for many different kitchen tasks, check out the ME.FAN 3 Set Silicone Multi-Use Intricately Carved Trivet Mat. This comes in a set of three and is made from 100% food grade silicone that can handle extreme temperatures. You can put something on here that’s -40°F all the way up to 482°F. Each one is BPA-free, FDA-approved and won’t rust, chip, stain, absorb odors or crack. This is suitable to act as a trivet for your dishes on your table or they can be used as a kitchen mat, table mat, bowl mat, dish mat and as a pitcher coaster. You can also use this as a pot holder when you need to take something out of the oven or move something from one burner on the stove to another. You would just wrap it around the handle of the pan or pot to protect yourself. It is 7.75″ across and 0.25″ thick and comes with a very fancy design that is shaped into each one. You can get this in different colors, allowing you to match it to your decor. There is a hole in it that makes it easy to hang. But it is also so flat that you can keep it in a kitchen drawer.

Best Pot Holder Set

Of course, you can just use a pot holder to put your dishes on top of, as well as to help you remove things from the oven or stove. The DII 100% Cotton Terry Pot Holder Set comes in 25 different colors and has three pieces in each set. These are quilted and padded for extra durability when it comes to heat resistance. These will withstand temperatures up to 400°F, but don’t place them in an oven or over an open flame. Each of these square mats measures 7″ x 7″ and are made to protect your countertops and hands from burns and scratches. This can even be used underneath cast iron sets. There is a hanging loop on the end of each one that provides easy access for storage. These can be washed in the washing machine or with cold water and can be tumble dried on low. With the various color options, you’ll be able to match your kitchen decorations rather easily.