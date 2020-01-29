Salads are so versatile. You can use them as an appetizer, a side dish or as an entire meal. People argue over what kinds of things can be placed in a salad to have it still be considered a salad, but that’s not what we are doing here. If you make a salad, whether it has fruit, vegetables or both in it, you need a place to store it and toss it. What you need is a vessel like a proper salad bowl to display, scoop from and serve from. If you’re someone who likes to make salad a part of your weekly meal planning, you know the importance of having a bowl to serve it in. We’ve found some of our favorite salad serving bowls and highlighted them below to give you an idea of what you can use when you have company over or for when you’re serving your family. Here are our choices for the best salad serving bowls.

Best Wooden Salad Bowl

With the ability to hold a decent amount of salad, the Lipper International 1174 Acacia Wave Serving Bowl works really well in your home. This generously sized bowl has a contemporary wave design that is sharp looking and really nice as an accent to your table display. This large bowl is beautiful as a centerpiece when it’s not being used or it can hold different types of decorations in the middle of your table. This is easy to care for, as all you’ll need to do to keep it clean is hand wash it. Do not put this in the dishwasher. It measures 12″ across and 7″ high, giving you plenty of room to fill with your delicious creations. This will work with almost any type of tongs and Lipper has been making quality products since 1946, so you know it is made to last. It is food-safe, so you don’t have to worry about anything dangerous getting into your food.

Best Salad Bowl and Chopper Combo

Producing a quality chopped salad is what your guests want when they come over. Having to work through a large chunk of lettuce because the chef didn’t chop it properly can make eating salad a legitimate chore. With the OXO Good Grips Salad Chopper and Bowl, your guests won’t be annoyed when you serve them. You’ll be able to quickly and easily turn vegetables into a chopped salad, thanks to the chopper. Rather than providing a set of salad handlers or tongs, you’ll be getting a chopper with stainless steel blades. These blades will efficiently cut through vegetables, lettuce, fruits, cheeses and nuts to get your salad into a more edible state. The chopper has a soft handle that is easy to hold and doesn’t cause a lot of effort to use. The bowl can hold up to 5.5 quarts of food, meaning it’s good enough to hold a meal’s worth of food. The bowl has continuous curves that will constantly be making contact with the chopper, allowing a smooth and efficient area to cut through. The edge at the top of the bowl makes it easy to spin the bowl while you’re chopping the salad up. It is 5.5″ from top to bottom and has a diameter of 12.2″. It weighs less than three pounds and is very easy to store.

Best Ice Bowl and Salad Bowl Combo

Multiple purpose items are smart things to have in your kitchen. They save you space and obviously can be used for different tasks. With the Prodyne SB-10 Flip Salad On Ice Bowl with Lid Set, you’ll be getting a salad bowl and an ice bowl. The ice bowl can be used as a tray or lid, so you can store your food and keep it fresh or add ice in it and put the food on top of it to keep it cold and chilled. It is also great for putting it in the refrigerator and extending the life of your meals. Taking the lid off and using it as an ice tray under the food is simple or you can just have it as a separate ice tray. Once the ice melts, you can just swap in new ice. It has a six-quart capacity and is made from BPA-free SAN polymer, it’s safe to use for a bulk of your foods. It measures 10.5″ x 10.5″ x 7″ and has finger grips to make it easy to grab. The lid nests underneath the bowl when you are putting it away.