Food containers aren’t only limited to humans. Your pets, for example, could certainly benefit from a storage container to keep their food fresh and delicious. Of course, if you have a big ol’ Labrador Retriever that will literally eat any food they can get their paws on, this might not seem like a worthwhile investment — but that’s not necessarily the case. Your dog, in all likelihood, will recognize the difference, and a convenient food container makes for easier storage — not to mention a means to keep your pooch from ripping into the bag of food, en route to a dry food-induced stomach ache. And for pickier animals like smaller dog breeds and the notoriously finicky cat, keeping their food fresh could be the difference in them getting in a nutritious, filling meal or not. Luckily for both you and your furball(s), there are tons of great storage options for their food. An airtight container, big or small, should do the trick, but obviously, some features are contingent on what type of animal you have. Regardless, we went over some of the best food containers, so you can get a better idea of what’s out there for your furry companion. Let’s check ’em out.

Best Bulk Pet Food Container

If you’re the type to buy in bulk, then you’re going to need a storage container that can accommodate the way you prefer to shop. In this case, your best bet is the Gamma2 Vittles Vault Outback Airtight Pet Food Storage Container. This container can hold up to 35 pounds — or 8.5 gallons — of your pet’s favorite food and contains a reliable, airtight seal to keep their food fresh for extended periods of time. The container itself is made out of food-grade, BPA-free, high-density polyethylene, which is great for storing animal or even human food. This bulk-sized container even features easy-access handles for easier carrying, something that’s a necessity when the unit is filled to capacity. The Gamma2 also comes with a complimentary measuring cup, so you can get better serving sizes for your dog or cat. It also comes in smaller sizes — 15 and 25-pound versions — so you can even opt to go a little smaller, depending on your pet.

Best Pet Food Storage Container Combo

For those with multiple pets — or even a singular pet that eats two completely different types of food — then the IRIS USA, Inc. 3-Piece Airtight Pet Food Storage Container Combo is a great option. The set comes with a 12-quart storage container, which stacks on the 33-quart one, giving you a dual, multi-purpose set for your animals. Each container features rolling casters for quick and easy mobility and portability. They’re made with BPA-free plastic and contain airtight seals and snap lock latches to keep out moisture, humidity, and pests from your pet’s food. We found that these containers were super easy to seal and unseal, and they’re tighter than some of the other options we’ve tried in the past. They’re also rather generously sized, too, as the 33-quart container can store up to 25 pounds while the 12-quart container stores up to another ten pounds.

Best Pet Food Container for Precise Measurements

Pets on a strict diet usually require precise measurements when it comes to feeding time. If this is something you either do or want to start doing, the PISSION Pet Food Storage Container with Measuring Cup, Pour Spout and Seal Buckles Food Dispenser for Dogs Cats is the perfect solution. For starters, it’s made with an easy pour spout, allowing you to transfer the contents of the container to any pet bowl with ease. If you prefer eying out your food, this is still a better way to do it then just simply scooping an arbitrary amount out of the bag and calling it a day. If you do want to do more than eying it out, however, it also comes with a precise measuring cup for exact measurements. Additionally, the dispenser is purposely made with a translucent design for easy monitoring of food levels. The container itself is made with recyclable safe plastic materials, along with seal buckles to keep out moisture and humidity. We also found that the storage unit’s bottle adopted groove design makes it both super easy to grasp and pour, and the minimalistic and convenient makeup makes it great for traveling and on-the-go as well.