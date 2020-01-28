With 14 titles scheduled to be released as part of MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s cinematic universe is getting busier and busier. Several of the six movies and eight Disney shows are currently somewhere between pre- and post-production, which explains all the new leaks we’ve been seeing in the past few months.

Marvel won’t reveal any significant plot points from Phase 4 content anytime soon, but we’ve already seen a few exciting leaks from Black Widow and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If accurate, they reveal the first key plot twists from MCU Phase 4. Those leaks can’t be backed up by actual, palpable proof for the time being, so they’re still just rumors. But this brings us to the newest MCU leak, which offers us actual set photos from an upcoming Phase 4 title that will apparently introduce a major element of the overarching storyline.

Each of the upcoming 14 MCU Phase 4 adventures will tell a different story, but as was the case with previous MCU films, these movies and TV shows will hopefully end up weaving together a storyline as amazing as the Infinity Saga. But superheroes won’t be fighting alone against whatever threats Earth will have to face in Phase 4. We’ll have a new super-secret organization to help, and that makes plenty of sense considering that SHIELD had to be disbanded quite a few years ago.

Spider-Man: Far From Home teased that Nick Fury and the Skrulls may have worked together to lay the groundwork for SWORD, although the SWORD logo wasn’t actually used in the post-credits scenes of that movie. However, about a month ago we saw leaked set photos from the WandaVision TV series that confirmed that Marvel is bringing SWORD to the MCU, effectively incorporating into the MCU the first Fox property it obtained after Disney purchased the studio. Here’s a reminder of that leak:

Image Source: JustJared

Since then, we learned that Marvel decided to move up its WandaVision premiere, with the limited TV series now expected to launch in fall 2020, several months earlier than initially planned. Previous WandaVision leaks said the series will have six episodes split into two halves. The first three episodes will be of the sitcom variety, showing us an imaginary family life that Wanda and Vision never got to have. The final three chapters, meanwhile, will be packed full of action, and that action may focus on SWORD. That previous leak, by the way, also revealed that a grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, who we last saw in Captain Marvel as a young girl, will appear in the TV series.

Rambeau will be a SWORD agent, and she won’t be the only one. The latest leak tells us that SWORD will be a huge intelligence organization that will have plenty of resources at its disposal. Just check out the following images that @atlanta_filming snapped:

The SWORD logo can be seen quite clearly, and it sure looks like SWORD is out in the field, possibly hunting something or someone.

Image Source: @atlanta_filming

Also, check out the huge structure that SWORD apparently built. It’s some sort of containment chamber, ComicBookMovie speculates, the kind you might use to capture the Scarlet Witch.

Image Source: @atlanta_filming

Remember that Doctor Strange 2 plot twist I was telling you about? Wanda might be the film’s villain, which is definitely an exciting prospect. Whatever SWORD might be up to in the scenes filming above, we’ll likely see the organization appear in several MCU Phase 4 movies down the road, not just WandaVision.

Image Source: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock