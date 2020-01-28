The Galaxy Z Flip foldable clamshell might turn out to be the first Samsung foldable phone that you’ll actually want to buy. The phone will have a much smaller footprint than the Galaxy Fold, and it should be more durable than Samsung’s first foldable phone. The handset should feature an actual glass layer on top of the OLED screen rather than plastic, which will increase its durability. As a reminder, the Galaxy Fold’s polymer display is a lot more fragile than other phones, and Motorola just reminded its customers that the Razr clamshell also comes with a plastic screen that’s prone to accidental damage.

Unlike the Razr, which runs on a mid-range processor, the Galaxy Z Flip will have a high-end Qualcomm chip inside, matching the performance of last year’s flagship handsets. Moreover, the Z Flip should be significantly cheaper than the Fold, and even more affordable than the Razr — pricing starts at $1,400, according to rumors. Almost everything there is to know about Samsung’s exciting new foldable smartphone has already leaked, and now one of the last remaining mysteries was just spoiled.

Color choices should be the least of your worries when buying a new smartphone, but in case it’s something that really matters to you, then you should know the Z Flip is supposed to launch with several options next month. Information obtained by SamMobile indicates that the Galaxy Z Flip will be available in gold, black, purple, and silver at launch. At least one color should come with a “football-like” pattern, although it’s unclear exactly what that might look like. Previous reports said the phone would launch in blue, red, and pink in South Korea.

Considering how Samsung does things, we should also expect other colors for the Z Flip to be released down the line. The company usually refreshes color options for its flagship devices a few months after they’re initially released. That often happens with the Galaxy S and Note lines, but the Galaxy Z Flip also qualifies as a flagship device that could receive the same treatment.

Samsung will reveal all the initial color options on February 11th, when the phone is set to be unveiled at the first Unpacked press conference of 2020. The Galaxy Z Flip is then expected to go on sale just a few days later on Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

Image Source: Eric Risberg/AP/Shutterstock