Hardwood floors just have a different look and feel to them. They give a house a bit of elegance and make for a cleaner look. Whether you agree or like tile, linoleum or carpet better, we all know that no floor is really complete without any furniture on it. While we could just look at an open room that’s empty, it doesn’t at all feel like a home. Plus, why would we be just looking at an empty room? Anyway, no matter what kind of floor you have, you’re going to want to protect it. When you do put furniture in there, you may want to put furniture sliders on the bottom of it. That way, if you have to move it around to, maybe, fix the chi if you’re not satisfied with it, you won’t scratch your floors. This also will protect your carpets from getting indents on them. Rather than hiring movers just to rearrange things in your home, try any of these three sets of furniture sliders.

Best Expanded Pack of Furniture Sliders

It doesn’t matter what type of floor you have. The X-Protector Premium Two Colors Pack Furniture Pads will help keep it looking its best. These protect wooden, laminate or tiled floors as they create a shield from the surface for your furniture. One pack of these pads comes with so many units that you’ll be covered for a long time. You’ll receive 106 brown pieces and 27 beige pieces, meaning you’re set with 133 pieces. The brown ones work the best with darker furniture and the beige ones look better on lighter pieces. You’ll also get a diverse array of sizes, ranging from 3/4″ to 3″ x 4″ sized pieces and many other measurements as well. These are perfect for legs of chairs, furniture feet, home furniture, electrical units and other items. They are made from felt and stick to the legs of the furniture. They are made from eco-friendly materials, helping the environment. It’s very simple to use these, as they just need to be pressed on. These come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so if you aren’t at all pleased, they will refund you your money. But from what we’ve seen, you won’t have to do that.

Best Smaller Carpet Sliders

For furniture that has smaller legs or for smaller pieces of furniture, you can opt for the Smart Surface 8295 3 1/2″ Round Carpet Furniture Sliders. This package contains 16 of the 3 1/2″ round sliders, making moving simple for you. They are made with EVA foam backing to grip and protect both your furniture and carpet. The reason why these are helpful is because you can slide the furniture across your carpet without much hassle with them on the legs of your furniture. All you need to do is stick them to the bottom of the legs and you’ll be able to slide things around without a problem. The black, non-stick gripper pad must be facing upwards in order for it to work. Once you’re done moving the furniture, you can leave the pads on your furniture, or you can remove it and reuse it for another one. You’ll receive a resealable bag for easy storage of them if you choose to remove them.

Best Wider Carpet Sliders

For those who need wider sliders to work with the wider legs of their furniture, check out the Supersliders 4703995N Multi-Surface 2-in-1 Reusable Furniture Carpet Sliders. These work on carpet and hardwood as the furry and soft protection makes gliding simple. Whether you’re moving or just remodeling, you don’t want to have to pick up things every time you are changing something. There is no piece of furniture too large or heavy for these, as you’ll be able to use them on tables, sofas, beds, recliners, appliances, entertainment units and more. These measure 5″ across, providing you with a lot of area to cover the legs of your furniture with. The way that you’re able to use these on carpets or hardwood floors is the removable sock that can be placed onto or underneath the slider. You can leave these on under your furniture for the next time that you need to move your pieces. This pack comes with four sliders and are reusable and self stick. These can be used all over your house.