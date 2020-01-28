Nobody can deny that birds are beautiful to look at. One of the most exciting places to be when you visit a zoo is the aviary section. Taking in the sights and sounds of birds is something to marvel at. Whether it’s indoors or outdoors, watching birds can be extremely exciting and at the same time, mysterious. There’s so much we don’t know about birds, including their history. But one thing we do know about birds is the kind of food they eat. Now, not every bird eats the same kind of food, so you have to be careful. Whether you have a pet bird at home or keep a bird feeder in your backyard for your local feathered friends, you’ll need some food to put out. Bird food and bird seed will help you attract some really pretty birds and can keep your pet happy. Take a look at the three we’ve highlighted below and enjoy your viewing.

Best Fruit and Nut Mix

Giving your bird a well-balanced diet is something that will keep them around for a long time. Using the Lyric 2647413 Fruit & Nut High Energy Wild Bird Food will do just that. It has 12 premium ingredients: shelled peanuts, steamed crimped corn, almonds, cashews, black oil sunflower seeds, sunflower kernels, Valencia peanuts, pecans, pistachios, shelled pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries and raisins. This gourmet blend of nuts and fruit is perfect for your home. This will attract chickadees, robins, orioles, blue jays, titmice, buntings, cardinals, grosbeaks, towhees, nuthatches, and cedar waxwings. There isn’t any filler put in to reduce on waste and keep your bird and the birds that visit you healthier. Each morsel is meant to attract and nourish birds. Everything has been researched extensively beforehand and ingredients have been changed over the years to weed out things that did not work. This is compatible with wire mesh feeders, hopper feeders, tube feeders and trays with covers. This five pound bag will keep you covered for a while.

Best Value Bag of Bird Food

To have your interests met for a long time, think about purchasing the 10 pound bag of the Wagner’s 13008 Deluxe Wild Bird Food. You’ll be able to attract both perching and ground birds with this and you wont have to restock your bird food for an extended period of time. This contains sunflower seeds as well as other general purpose seeds. Wagner’s guarantees use of the highest quality grains for all of the birds’ health. Proudly made in the United States, this will attract cardinals, jays, finches, goldfinches, chickadees, titmice, grosbeaks, juncos, nuthatches, woodpeckers and even doves. This will get you the birds that you want to see. It is moderately priced for a nice bang-for-your-buck purchase.

Best Bird Food for Parakeets

If you specifically love parakeets and you want your parakeet to love you back, reach for a bag of the Kaytee Forti-Diet Pro Health Parakeet Food. You can get a two pound bag, four pound bag or go huge with a 25 pound bag. This food is naturally fortified and has DHA omega-3 to support hearts, brains and vital functions of your parakeet. It is rich in natural antioxidants and boosts skin and feather health. It contains both probiotics and prebiotics and has been rigorously tested. This is an important part of a nutritionally enhanced organic diet. Their digestive health is looked after and is their immune system. It contains exact nutrition for a more vibrant plumage. The vitamins and minerals help with visual functions and other key capacities. Once you open this bag, you should use it within 30 to 45 days to keep it fresh. It should be stored in a cold and dry location.